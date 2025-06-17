What Is Kevin Harvick’s Net Worth and Salary in 2025?

Kevin Harvick is one of NASCAR’s most accomplished and recognizable figures, having enjoyed a legendary career spanning over two decades. After retiring from full-time Cup Series competition at the end of 2023, Harvick transitioned to broadcasting with Fox Sports, where he now serves as a commentator for NASCAR events. His legacy is defined by championship wins, record-breaking performances, and a business-savvy mindset that has made him one of the sport’s influential personalities.

What is Kevin Harvick’s net worth?

Kevin Harvick, a veteran of over two decades in the Cup Series, has reportedly built a net worth of around $110 million as of 2025. Before his retirement, he was earning approximately $10.9 million at Stewart-Haas Racing, making him one of the highest-paid drivers during his final full-time season in 2023. Since stepping away from racing, Harvick has transitioned to a new role as a full-time FOX TV analyst, although his current salary remains undisclosed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Kevin Harvick’s contract breakdown

Below is a simplified breakdown of Kevin Harvick’s contracts and estimated salaries over the last five years.

Year Team (Role) Estimated Earnings 2020 Stewart-Haas Racing $12.2 million 2021 Stewart-Haas Racing $10.9 million 2022 Stewart-Haas Racing $10.9 million 2023 Stewart-Haas Racing $10.9 million 2024 FOX Sports (Broadcaster) undisclosed

Note: Harvick’s salary as a broadcaster is significantly lower than his peak earnings as a driver. However, it is estimated that he earns in seven figures from the deal annually. Harvick also continues to earn from endorsements and business ventures.

What is Kevin Harvick’s salary?

Kevin Harvick’s current salary as of 2025 comes primarily from his role as a NASCAR analyst for Fox Sports. This is estimated to be between $1 million and $2 million annually, a substantial decrease from his peak racing salary, but still a strong income for a retired athlete. During his racing days, Harvick reportedly earned between $12 million and $15 million per year from Stewart-Haas Racing, including bonuses and endorsements.

Kevin Harvick’s career earnings

Kevin Harvick’s career earnings are a combination of race winnings, team contracts, and endorsements. Over his two-decade career, he has earned tens of millions in prize money and salary, with additional income from business ventures and sponsorships.

via Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA NASCAR Cup Series Championship Nov 5, 2023 Avondale, Arizona, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick 4 before the Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Avondale Phoenix Raceway Arizona USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxA.xVasquezx 20231105_gav_sv5_072

A look at Kevin Harvick’s professional career

Kevin Michael Harvick was born on December 8, 1975, in Bakersfield, California. He stepped into racing at a young age, winning multiple go-kart championships before moving into late model stock cars. Harvick’s big break came in 2001 when he replaced Dale Earnhardt at Richard Childress Racing after Earnhardt’s tragic death. He quickly proved his talent, winning races and earning the nickname “The Closer” for his late-race heroics.

Harvick’s career highlights include winning the NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2014, two Xfinity Series titles (2001, 2006), and the 2007 Daytona 500. He is also the all-time leader in Cup Series wins at Phoenix Raceway, with nine victories. Partnering alongside Rodney Childress, Harvick has five championship appearances from 2014 and 2019, thus becoming the dominant driver of the last decade.

Beyond racing, Harvick has been a successful team owner with Kevin Harvick Incorporated (KHI), which fielded cars in the Xfinity and Truck Series from 2001 to 2011. Now that he has retired from competitive racing, he has returned to Late Model stock car racing and is supporting his son, Keelan, in his racing rise as a race car driver.

Kevin Harvick’s brand endorsements

Kevin Harvick has been associated with several major brands throughout his career. Notable endorsements include:

Busch Beer

Hunt Brothers Pizza

TreeTop

Pristine Auction

EZGO

These partnerships have contributed significantly to his income, with endorsement deals reportedly adding millions to his net worth over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kevin Harvick’s investments and business ventures

In addition to his racing and broadcasting careers, Harvick has invested in several business ventures. The KHI, which was once a racing front, is now a sports and celebrity management agency. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Preece, Josh Berry, and Shane van Gisbergen are signed to KHI. The veteran drivers also have an ownership stake in the CARS Tour alongside Dale Jr. and Justin Marks. He has also invested in the Kern Raceway back in his hometown, Bakersfield.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kevin Harvick’s house and cars

Kevin Harvick and his family reside primarily in Charlotte, North Carolina, a hub for NASCAR teams and drivers. Their home is a luxury estate, Ricky Bobby’s Lake Norman mansion, purchased last year, though specific details and tours are not widely publicized. Harvick is known to own a collection of high-performance and classic cars, reflecting his passion for motorsports. While he keeps much of his private life out of the spotlight, he has occasionally shared glimpses of his garage and car collection on social media.

Kevin Harvick’s net worth, estimated at around $110 million in 2025, reflects his success as a driver, broadcaster, and entrepreneur. His career earnings, brand endorsements, and business ventures have made him one of NASCAR’s wealthiest and most influential figures. As he continues to shape the sport from the broadcast booth and through his investments, Harvick’s legacy as a champion and businessman is secure.