Kevin Harvick Predicts Record-Breaking Season as Michael Jordan’s Star Driver Set to Topple Kyle Larson

Years later, when we look back on the 2026 NASCAR Cup season, chances are it’d be remembered as the year Tyler Reddick broke a lot of records. Winning three of the first three races was a first in the sport’s history. Then, more recently, winning five of the first nine races, another first since Dale Earnhardt Sr. last did it in 1987. But by the end of this year, or perhaps sooner than that, Michael Jordan’s driver could break yet another big record, one that Kevin Harvick recently pointed out.

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Kevin Harvick predicts how many races Tyler Reddick will win in 2026

During the latest episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Harvick admitted that he did not expect Reddick to end up with five wins in less than 10 races in 2026. But now that he has, the former NASCAR driver was optimistic that Reddick would break a Next Gen era record.

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“I think he’s going to break the Gen 7 record of six races in a season. I think he’s going to break that record. I think he’s going to get eight or nine wins before this whole thing is done,” Harvick said.

The record in the subject is currently held by three drivers, who all won six races in one season in the Next Gen era. Kyle Larson did it in 2024, his teammate William Byron did it in 2023, and Reddick’s 23XI boss Denny Hamlin did it last season in 2025.

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Interestingly, the nature of those six wins for all three of those drivers was pretty similar to each other, and different from Reddick. For instance, Hamlin’s six wins were spread across the season, so far Larson’s, and so were Byron’s. But in the case of the 23XI Racing driver, the five wins so far have come in quick succession, in chunks.

So, to Harvick’s point, it is very likely that Reddick wins two more races this season and breaks that record. After all, there’s still Michigan, Texas, Homestead, and Indianapolis left on the schedule, tracks at which Reddick has already won in the past.

Then there’s also the return dates of tracks he has already won this season. Atlanta, Kansas, Darlington, and Daytona will once again be available for Reddick to conquer this year.

The real question is, though, will he be able to break the all-time record of most wins in a single season in the modern era? That record is currently held by Jeff Gordon, who won 13 races in 1998.

However, winning 9 more races isn’t something Tyler Reddick is currently aiming at.

Reddick is taking modest goals forward despite sensational success so far

Following the win at Kansas, Reddick opened up on his approach for the rest of the season. He remarked that as the year progresses, over the next 17 races, the gap between him and his rivals will begin to shrink.

He claimed that was also visible at Kansas with the #11, the #20, and the #5 all showing strong displays of their speed and potential. “There’s a lot of really good teams, a lot of good pit crews, a lot of good minds in this garage,” Reddick mentioned.

But when it comes to a long-term season strategy, the #45 driver isn’t thinking of something spectacular or statement-worthy. “We’ll just try and get as comfortable a lead as possible. If we can maintain a gap like this as we get further into the season, hopefully it puts us in a position to try and steal some more wins,” he claimed.

Currently, he’s sitting on top of the table more than a hundred points over Denny Hamlin. Therefore, it won’t be all that difficult for him to maintain that lead, and get ‘some more wins’, which would more or less see him breaking Larson-Hamlin-Byron’s record, but maybe, just maybe, also breaking Gordon’s record.