Kevin Harvick Prepares to Battle His Son Keelan in Epic Showdown in Hometown Return

“I have the concern that I think any father would have for their son in a race car and the potential for some sort of danger,” Bobby Allison said about his son Davey ahead of the 1988 Daytona 500. What unfolded in that race turned into a racing legend, as they became the second father-son duo after the Pettys to finish in first and second. It was Bobby’s last Daytona 500, and as an aging veteran close to retirement, his son, ready to take over the reins. We’re about to see something similar this weekend, and while it might not be as grand as the Great American Race, there’s going to be some fireworks.

The Harvicks prepare to face off on the track in Kevin’s hometown of Bakersfield for the ‘Battle of the Harvicks’. It’s a generational clash set to electrify Kern Raceway. The NASCAR champion is set to race his 12-year-old son, Keelan, in the highly anticipated “Battle of the Harvicks” on May 31, a 100-lap Pro Late Model race event that has the racing world buzzing. Kevin’s excitement is unmistakable.

And let’s be real, folks. In the Harvick household, racing isn’t just a career, it’s a family sport with a side of playful rivalry. Kevin Harvick has spent years trying to pass down his racing wisdom to his son Keelan. But Keelan, never one to miss an opportunity for some good-natured mischief, once famously snubbed his dad by turning to Kevin’s former teammate, Clint Bowyer, for racing advice instead. Kevin jokingly warned his son instantly. “Buddy, you’re in trouble.” That moment, which quickly became a fan favorite, perfectly captures the lighthearted yet competitive spirit that defines their relationship.

For now, Kevin is simply looking forward to racing against his son. “I feel good. I’m just glad that I finally don’t have to talk about racing anymore. Actually, I get to get in the car and have some fun. This is the first event that will kick off the little tour that we have this second part of the season. So, I’m ready to have some fun.” Kevin Harvick said, highlighting both relief and anticipation as he prepares to swap the microphone for the driver’s seat. Most importantly, there’s no pressure of championship points or Cup Series drama. Just pure, old-school racing fun with a family twist! Just a little while ago, while racing each other in Florence, South Carolina, Keelan schooled his father. “He got in a car in Florence, a legend car, and I lapped him in two laps.” If you’re keeping count, that’s 1-0 in favor of Keelan.

Keelan is equally eager, embracing the challenge of racing against his father on a stage that means so much to their family. “Me too, I’m ready to have some fun with him. He keeps talking a lot that he’s gonna beat me and I’ll got to show him that it’s not gonna happen,” Keelan quipped, capturing the playful rivalry that has defined their relationship. It’s a testing ground for Keelan. Kevin is accustomed to driving the Legends car, but for Keelan, it’s his first step into big boy shoes. He’s going against a Cup Series Champion in a car he doesn’t have too much experience with.

Keelan has the stats to back up his confidence. In 2024, he captured the INEX Young Lions Asphalt National Championship, winning 27 out of 49 starts. Moreover, he finished on the podium 38 times. Keelan also made his Limited Late Model debut at Florence Motor Speedway in November 2024. Here, he finished eighth out of 31 cars in a highly competitive field. Keelan’s rapid rise includes a string of karting and Legends car titles. He was recently named to FloRacing’s “20 Under 20” list, recognizing the best young talent in motorsports. These achievements show Keelan is a genuine contender, even when the competition is his own father.

The event will be more than just a family affair; it’s a showcase of Bakersfield’s racing heritage. Kevin emphasized, “I’m most excited that it’s in my hometown. Being able to go to Bakersfield, where I started my career and have so many friends and family, it’s going to be a packed house.” Remember Kevin’s roots in racing? He was a fan of IndyCar driver Rick Mears, a driver who was from Bakersfield too! Growing up in the town, when Kevin received a go-kart from his parents, he raced alongside Rick’s son Clint!

And it’s not the first time Kevin has expressed joy about going back to his hometown for a race. “Racing Keelan in my hometown for the first time is a pretty cool dad moment. Bakersfield has meant so much in the progression of my racing career, and being able to tie that together with the beginning of Keelan’s racing career is pretty special.”

It’s a sentiment young Keelan shares. “My dad has helped me so much in my short racing career. Being able to race against him for the first time is pretty cool, and it’s something we’ve talked about for a long time. I hope I come out on top, because if not, he won’t stop bragging about it.”

As they prepare for the green flag, Keelan joked, “Gas on the right, brake is on the left.” Kevin fired back, “I would tell you that keep it clean and stay behind me.” Their banter is more than entertainment. It’s a window into a family where competition and camaraderie go hand in hand.

And while the father-son duo battle it out, let’s head to Nashville and see what Harvick has to say!

Kevin Harvick names drivers to look out for at Nashville

After the topsy turvy weekend at Charlotte, fans’ excitement is at an all-time high as we head into the Cracker-Barrel 400. Harvick has already made his picks for the drivers and it has your usual suspects. “You’re starting to get to that point in the season where different agendas are taking place with every team. I think that the No. 6 (Brad Keselowski) being back on track is a huge moment. Being able to finish a race, get a top five, have the speed they’ve had for the last few weeks. I think that William Byron will be frustrated and motivated. Ross Chastain, he’s been to Victory Lane at this track. I think that those guys, and we’ve seen it happen with others, can take that momentum of what they’ve been doing — getting to Victory Lane, and take that to what would be considered Justin Mark’s hometown in Nashville and produce some results there.”

Ross Chastain and William Byron were front runners at Charlotte but Keselowski? Sure, he finished fifth but looking at his season so far, he hasn’t looked like a race winner has he? Maybe that’s Harvick’s point. When Keselowski does finish a race, he does it strong. Four out of the last five races have seen Keselowski retire from the race due to an accident. Could he get a win and secure a spot in the playoffs? We’ll have to wait and watch.