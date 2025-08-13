Kevin Harvick Reacts to Kyle Larson’s Viral Talladega Nights Outburst With Wild Personal Reveal

Not many things get NASCAR fans and movie fans excited in the same way, but Talladega Nights does. However, the 2006 hit still sparks debate in NASCAR over its impact on the sport’s image. Kyle Larson believed the movie casts NASCAR in a bad light. In contrast, the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Kevin Harvick, has a different view on this.

Talladega Nights was a runaway success, pulling in a staggering $47 million in its opening weekend and crossing over $163 million worldwide against a budget of around $72-73 million. Its sharp humor and NASCAR backdrop made it a hit with fans across the board, cementing its status as a top racing comedy.

Directed by Adam McKay, the film stars Will Ferrell as Ricky Bobby and satirizes NASCAR with absurd humor. It became a pop culture hit, with lines like “If you ain’t first, you’re last” becoming iconic. And that’s exactly what hit Larson deeply.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Harvick wouldn’t mind a Talladega Nights sequel

On Games with Names, Kyle Larson shared his mixed feelings about the film. He said, “I mean, I like the movie. I think it did not do anything good for our sport. I think it turned our sport into a joke, unfortunately. But that is one of the most popular racing movies… I feel like the rest of the world—that’s what they think about our sport now.”

Fellow Hendrick teammate William Byron echoed his sentiment on social media, posting, “100%. Should not be the first thing people think of.” Meanwhile, the exchange on a podcast adds additional context, beginning with Mamba’s off-script commentary and continuing through Kevin Harvick’s more upbeat take.

However, Kevin Harvick doesn’t see eye to eye on this movie analysis by Kyle Larson. Speaking on his happy hour podcast, he said, “I thought it was hilarious. It is a funny movie. I think it’s one of the best.” He went out to say he wouldn’t mind seeing a sequel, adding, “I mean, Talladega Nights 2. I know where we could reenact the scene.”

That location, as his co-host Kaitlyn Vincie points out, is Harvick’s own new home, the very Lake Norman mansion used as Ricky Bobby’s residence in the movie. When asked how the move was going, Harvick laughed, “It’s coming… It’s at the miserable point of building a house. Tired of paying for it and taking too long. not in yet.”

Kevin Harvick purchased the iconic Lake Norman mansion featured in Talladega Nights, the same home Ricky Bobby lived in on film. He and his wife acquired the 12,042 square foot estate in Cornelius, North Carolina, in late October 2023 for approximately $6.75 million, a discount from its prior listing price of $9.9 million.

The luxurious home boasts six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, two docks, a putting green, a private sandy beach, an infinity pool, a hot tub, a Billiards room, and even a panic room. Harvick reportedly left the fire in the house untouched, the very same scene in the film’s iconic “Dear Lord Baby Jesus” dinner scene.

Harvick later listed his previous South Charlotte mansion for over $12 million after this move. However, there are more pressing concerns on Harvick’s mind, mostly regarding Kyle Larson’s post-season stint. However, Kyle Larson has opened up about his post-season chances, but now Kevin Harvick is the one sounding off alarms.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Haven’t got out of it yet,” Kevin Harvick sounds off on Larson and Co.’s slump

Kevin Harvick has voiced concern over Kyle Larson’s recent slump, noting that the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team has lost some of its sharpness during the summer stretch. Larson, who had opened the season strongly with three victories, is now under mounting pressure as the NASCAR playoff draws closer. Harvick emphasized that the path to recovery will hinge on the team’s ability to adapt quickly, especially after a string of underwhelming results.

The pressure intensified following Larson’s last-place finish at Watkins Glen, where Harvick noted a stock performance gap between Larson’s Chevrolet and the No. 24 car of teammate William Byron. Speaking after the race, Harvick described the scene in the garage where Larson’s crew worked relentlessly to get the car back on track.

Reflecting on this, Kevin Harvick didn’t mince words on his happy hour podcast. He said, “This is a typical Hendrick Motorsports type of attitude. You heard it out of William Byron last week after they won that race. They have a great way of managing the downs to be able to keep everybody motivated, everybody engaged.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Harvick traced the origins of the No. 5 team’s decline back to their rough outing at Indianapolis, suggesting that the issues became clear there and have lingered ever since. He admitted, “So, that’s the part—I think they’ll show back up at some point, but it hasn’t been great. …I think when you look back at it, it’s still—the issues started at Indy. I mean, you can definitely point back to where the slump started. They obviously haven’t got out of it yet.”

While confident that Kyle Larson and his team will eventually regain form, having acknowledged that the turnaround has yet to materialize. Looking ahead, Harvick believes the next few races will be crucial for Larson’s playoff momentum, starting with Richmond Raceway, where Larson has two previous wins.