Kevin Harvick Refuses to Budge on NASCAR Schedule: “Cup Races Are for…”

NASCAR fans have long associated Sunday afternoons with the roar of engines and the thrill of Cup Series racing. But recently, a tweet from NASCAR journalist Jeff Gluck about the struggles of Saturday night races sparked a debate, with driver Ryan Blaney defending their importance given the industry and drivers’ personal lives. Amidst this discussion, Kevin Harvick, a veteran of the sport, weighed in with his unyielding stance on when Cup races should be held.

Harvick made it clear where he stands, setting the stage for a conversation that goes beyond just scheduling and touches on the very identity of NASCAR racing. Remember the 1979 Daytona 500, which took place on Sunday due to rain and drew 15.1 million viewers, becoming iconic for its live broadcast of a driver fight? That moment shows how race day can shape NASCAR’s legacy. And Harvick’s take might just do the same. But what exactly does Harvick have to say, and why does it matter so much?

Kevin Harvick stands firm

When Kevin Harvick speaks, NASCAR listens. On his Happy Hour podcast, he didn’t hold back. “Cup races are for Sundays.” This isn’t just a preference. It’s a declaration, one that cuts through the noise of recent debates about Saturday night races. Harvick’s stance is rooted in tradition, but it’s also backed by numbers. Since NASCAR’s inception in 1949, Sunday has been the day for its premier series, a ritual that’s shaped fan expectations.

Data from recent seasons supports this. Sunday races consistently draw larger audiences than their Saturday counterparts. For instance, the 2024 Daytona 500, held on a Sunday, averaged 5.96 million viewers. While the 2024 Bristol Night Race on a Saturday night pulled in just 3.1 million. Early 2025 data suggests Sunday Cup races on Amazon Prime Video are averaging around 2 million viewers, compared to Saturday Xfinity races on The CW at about 1.1 million, continuing the trend of stronger Sunday viewership.

But Kevin Harvick’s argument isn’t just about viewership. It’s about the essence of NASCAR. “I do like night races, but we’ve had a lot of Sunday night races,” he added, acknowledging the appeal of racing under the lights while still insisting on Sundays.

Historically, NASCAR has had fewer Saturday races recently, with only three scheduled in 2022 compared to seven in 2019. A shift Harvick seems to support. As the sport experiments with new formats and broadcast partners, maintaining its core traditions could be key to keeping fans engaged. But while Harvick holds firm, others see Saturday races as vital for NASCAR’s future.

Balancing tradition and modernity: The case for Saturday races

While Harvick’s stance is rooted in tradition, others in the NASCAR community see Saturday races as a necessary evolution. Ryan Blaney’s defense of Saturday nights isn’t just about drivers’ personal lives. It’s about the industry’s health. “Saturday night is good for the industry because we run so long, like you get a Sunday back home with your family,” Blaney said, highlighting how Saturday races allow for a Sunday off. This is crucial for drivers and crew members who spend weeks on the road.

This perspective isn’t just Blaney’s. It’s shared by many in the paddock who value the extra day to recharge. In 2025, drivers like Kyle Busch have noted the importance of downtime, with Saturday races offering a buffer. Historically, Saturday night racing was a staple of NASCAR, especially at short tracks like Bristol Motor Speedway, where the atmosphere under the lights is unmatched. But recent schedules have seen a decline, as we mentioned earlier.

Brad Keselowski, in 2019, praised Saturday night races for better racing under lights, saying, “Nighttime is the new daytime for NASCAR,” suggesting they can appeal to younger viewers. A demographic NASCAR targets with streaming deals like Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports in 2025. As NASCAR adapts, Saturday races could leverage new platforms, but viewership data shows Sundays still lead.

Early 2025 data suggests Sunday Cup races, like the Daytona 500, draw higher viewership, potentially around 2 million, compared to Saturday Xfinity races, averaging about 1.1 million. Balancing tradition and innovation is key, with Harvick’s stance a reminder of NASCAR’s roots. Whether it’s through strategic scheduling or other means, the sport must adapt without losing its soul, ensuring it remains a weekend ritual for fans and drivers alike.