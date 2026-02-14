Kevin Harvick Reveals Future NASCAR Plans With 5-Word Brutal Message

NASCAR fans absolutely love seeing their old drivers back in action. There’s nothing that appeals more than the allure of connecting the old fan base back to their beloved driver. Retired drivers often end up making a one-off comeback during the NASCAR season out of their love for racing. Now, even teams are starting to take advantage of this sentiment. Kaulig Racing and its idea of an ‘All-Star’ Truck Series seat has already gained positive reception in the sport. In spite of all this, Kevin Harvick doesn’t want to return behind the wheel anymore.

Kevin Harvick rejects the idea of coming back to the Cup Series

For Kevin Harvick, a Cup Series return remains pending. After retiring from the sport in 2023, Harvick was never seen in a NASCAR National Series again. He did make sporadic appearances during the 2024-2025 seasons in the CARS Late Model tour, but that’s all. After his retirement, Harvick has been working with broadcasters as a NASCAR analyst.

During his Happy Hour podcast, Kevin Harvick was prompted by his co-hosts about a potential return, especially considering the buzz surrounding Tony Stewart. But for Harvick, his career has already ended, and he doesn’t want to get back to NASCAR as a driver.

“I’m not saying no. I’m saying no, never a Cup car again, because I just don’t believe in the ‘I’m retired, and then I unretired, and I come back and drive a Cup.’ That was a great ride. Everything is about fun now. Now I get to go to the racetrack and be like you guys.

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA NASCAR Cup Series Championship Nov 5, 2023 Avondale, Arizona, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick during the Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. Avondale Phoenix Raceway Arizona USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20231105_mjr_su5_007

“You’re showing up for the event, and I don’t care about the result anymore. If I win or lose, it doesn’t matter because I am out doing what I love. I forgot why I raced until I went and raced Late Models again and remembered how much I enjoyed the sport, so it’s been fun.”

That news might be a bummer for NASCAR fans, since they were expecting him to stage a comeback. Kaulig Racing’s All-Star seat was the most possible destination for him. His co-hosts also tried to pressure him to return to racing, but unfortunately, Harvick wouldn’t budge on his opinion.

While one NASCAR veteran rejects the idea of his fated return, another NASCAR veteran is already turning heads in the Truck Series.

Tony Stewart draws all the spotlight from NASCAR

Kaulig Racing definitely knew what they were doing when they brought Tony Stewart back in the game. The NHRA Drag Racing team owner has been away from the NASCAR tracks for more than a decade at this point. However, as soon as he returned behind the wheel, both experts and fans flocked to the track to witness him.

Tony Stewart will be shown exclusively on the NASCAR broadcast, with in-car camera footage, to let fans experience his race more closely. The driver has been away from the pack-to-pack racing action for a long time, and his only reference before his race is iRacing.

“I have to give my group of iRacing guys—I mean, they’re all the way from Pennsylvania across to out by Seattle, Washington. We got a big group of guys.

“I’ve got to thank those guys, because literally from the moment we announced we were doing that, they were all in on truck races at Daytona. And that’s not what we normally do on a night, but they were all in on doing anything they could do to help us just get laps.”

During his preparation, Stewart also dropped hints that he might field a Truck Series team. He already has a partnership with Dodge and Stellantis. Now that RAM has decided to enter the sport, Stewart is considering the proposal.

“Tim Kuniskis (Stellantis CEO) literally asked me last year if I would be interested in running a truck race. And, you know, it kind of sounds fun.”

Do you think Smoke still has what it takes to drive around the pack—especially with more and more overachieving rookies appearing every year?