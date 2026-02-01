Kevin Harvick Rubs Salt on NASCAR’s Cancelled Sunday Race With 5 Word Dig

As you know, NASCAR’s 2026 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray has already taken a beating from the brutal winter storm sweeping across North Carolina, forcing the preseason showcase to shift from January 31 to February 2 and throwing fan travel and event logistics into chaos. As crews dig out and officials scramble to reset the schedule, social media has been buzzing with reactions. But none has hit quite as sharply as Kevin Harvick’s. The retired Cup Series champion couldn’t resist chiming in, using a five-word post to twist the knife as Bowman Gray sits frozen under snow and ice.

Kevin Harvick’s sunny California jab lands as Bowman Gray freezes over

Kevin Harvick didn’t need many words to make his point. As NASCAR fans watched the 2026 Cook Out Clash get swallowed by snow and ice in North Carolina, the future Hall of Famer posted a simple, sharp contrast on social media: “65° and sunny @KernRaceway today.” It was a five-word dig that instantly resonated (and stung) as crews at Bowman Gray continued battling winter weather that halted all weekend plans.

Harvick’s reference point, Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway (formerly Kern County Raceway Park), sits in Bakersfield, California, far from the brutal conditions gripping Winston-Salem. The 120-acre motorsports complex, owned by Tim and Lisa Huddleston, is one of the most versatile racing facilities on the West Coast.

It features a half-mile paved asphalt oval, a 1/3-mile asymmetrical clay dirt oval now branded as Bakersfield Speedway, and a dedicated motocross track. Over the years, Kern has welcomed everything from NASCAR regional tours to CARS Tour West events, building a reputation for action-packed racing and fan-friendly weekends.

The 2026 season is shaping up to be one of the track’s most diverse yet. Things kick off on February 28 with the always-wild Night of Destruction, headlined by the ARCA Menards Series West Oil Workers 150. The event will also feature Enduro, Figure-8, Skid Plate racing, Drag-A-Boat chaos, and even a Jet Car exhibition. The lineup is designed to thrill and test the limits of Kern’s multi-disciplinary layout.

With sunny skies greeting Kevin Harvick’s camera on Sunday, fans can only hope the weather holds as Kern prepares for its season opener. After watching the Clash collapse into a one-day schedule before being postponed altogether, nobody wants a repeat of Bowman Gray’s winter meltdown – least of all the fans planning to pack Kern Raceway later this month.

Kevin Harvick may have intended his post as a lighthearted jab, but the message was clear: while the East Coast shivers, the show in California is warming up fast.

Could a 2026 comeback happen for Harvick?

Just when fans thought Kevin Harvick was settled comfortably into retirement, the 2014 Cup Series champion lit the NASCAR world on fire with a single comment. “I might just make a comeback. Why not! Tony Stewart is going to drive the Truck race at Daytona. I’m starting to get that bug again, I think.” With that one line, Harvick sent social media and much of the NASCAR community into a frenzy of speculation. Stewart’s unexpected return clearly struck a nerve, awakening the competitive itch Harvick insists he left behind.

For longtime fans, it’s impossible not to feel a surge of nostalgia. Harvick walked away from full-time racing after the 2023 Cup Series season, closing out his career with a seventh-place finish at Phoenix and a 13th-place showing in the season standings. His legacy? One of the most complete résumés in modern NASCAR. Across 826 Cup starts over 23 years, Harvick stacked up 60 Cup wins, ranking 10th on the all-time list, and cemented a reputation built on relentless consistency, sharp racecraft, and big-moment toughness.

But even as he teased a return, Harvick quickly clarified his limits. “Cup’s too much work. What can I get into?” he joked, hinting that the next chapter (if it happens) wouldn’t involve the grind of a full Cup schedule. Instead, he pointed to the Craftsman Truck Series as the most realistic landing spot. And it makes sense: Harvick knows the series intimately. Debuting in 1995, he spent parts of 19 years racing Trucks, collecting 14 wins in 124 starts. His most recent Truck outing came in the 2021 Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol, proving he’s not far removed from competitive form.

Whether Harvick actually returns remains to be seen. However, one thing is certain: the door isn’t closed, and the NASCAR world is watching.