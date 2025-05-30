Kevin Harvick’s Son Keelan Flexes After Schooling Dad in the Florence Legends Car Face-Off

What happens when the sport moves faster than you thought? In the late 1990s, before Cup wins and TV booths, Kevin Harvick raced at places like Irwindale and the Las Vegas Bullring in cheap Legends cars. In an interview with NASCAR.com, he mentioned, “Literally $100 meant one tire, and that’s how you thought about things.” He also described recycling cans and air conditioning cores to fund his racing endeavors. Those nights built his foundation, but they feel distant now.

That question became clear to Kevin Harvick after he recently returned to grassroots racing. Harvick was reminded of how rapidly the next generation was coming as he saw young drivers speed around the same types of small tracks where he once competed for attention. How so?

Keelan vs. Kevin Harvick: A generational showdown in Legends Cars

In a unique generational matchup between NASCAR heritage and up-and-coming talent, Kevin Harvick will compete against his 12-year-old son, Keelan Harvick, in a Pro Late Model feature this Saturday at Kern Raceway in Bakersfield, California, in what is dubbed the “Battle of the Harvicks.” This will not be their first meeting, though. Keelan recently talked about a Legends car race in Florence, South Carolina, in an interview with FloRacing. “He got in a car in Florence, a legend car, and I lapped him in two laps,” he said.

It was a light-hearted jab, but the result stuck. The Florence run was informal in style, but it was a definite indication of Keelan’s developing abilities. Kevin Harvick is accustomed to driving the Legends vehicle, which has long been regarded as a testing ground for new drivers. He competed in budget races on short tracks along the West Coast before winning NASCAR championships and the Daytona 500. He learned resilience and car control from those evenings, which he is now teaching his son. Keelan has completed laps in Pro Late Models, Legends cars, and karting while competing in both the US and Europe.

With a hectic first year piloting Pro Late Models ahead of him, Keelan will be doing media duties more frequently. The third-generation driver will ride alongside his father in vehicles built by Rackley W.A.R. and Kevin Harvick Inc. Keelan’s development has been significantly influenced by Kevin, setting him apart from other drivers in his age group.

Moving on, Keelan claimed he was better at spelling, running, and Legends car racing, but his dad was better at math. Keelan boldly said, “Me,” in response to the question of who would win another race. He established himself as a consistent competitor in the Young Lions division this past year, after putting together several solid races. In addition to finishing in the top three in the Cook Out Summer Shootout, INEX Nashville Spring Series, and INEX Winter Nationals standings, Keelan amassed 27 victories overall in 2024 across 49 starts. He was able to win the 2024 INEX Young Lions Asphalt National Championship, thanks to his effectiveness.

The stakes are personal as they get ready to share the track once more. Two racers, one family, and one changing standard make it both a race between generations and a continuation of a common interest. CARS Tour Media Day marked the beginning of what is anticipated to be a lengthy season for Keelan, during which he hopes to demonstrate his growing success as a driver, much like his father did for almost twenty years.

Kevin Harvick embraces role reversal in return to short track racing

Harvick now approaches the track with a different mindset, one based on humility, perspective, and purpose, as opposed to the competitive fire that once characterized him at the pinnacle of stock car racing. In a recent interview with Mamba Smith, Harvick was frank about his expectations: “I’m fully prepared to get beat,” he said. “I just told [Keelan], ‘Well, you know, I’m gonna probably beat you.’ I said, ‘I’m fully aware of that, but I’m here for the show and I’m here to have fun. My result doesn’t matter, your result does.”

From a driver who formerly based his career on execution and intensity, it’s a telling comment. Harvick, who is currently retired from full-time NASCAR competition and employed as an analyst for FOX Sports, has discovered a newfound passion for short track racing, this time in the role of father and mentor. Through karting, Legends cars, and now late model competition in the US, he has played a crucial role in Keelan’s growth.

The 49-year-old, however, is realistic about his competitive acumen at this point. “That’s been the great part about running the late models. I have no expectations… If I finish first, it’s fine. If I finish last, it’s fine. I’m still going to drink beer when I get done. I’m still going to have a great time.”

“The fans get to see something that they typically wouldn’t get to see,” he added. By transforming pressure into perspective and competition into connection, Harvick has already won differently, regardless of whether he defeats Keelan.