Kevin Harvick’s 12-YO Son Schools NASCAR’s International Phenom in Wild Charlotte Showdown

Kevin Harvick’s son, Keelan Harvick, is rapidly making a name for himself in the racing world, quickly proving that talent runs in the family. At just 12 years old, Keelan has already accumulated an impressive résumé, including the 2024 INEX Young Lions Asphalt National Championship and multiple wins in karting and late model events.

Racing since he was seven, Keelan has shown a fierce competitive spirit and poise that belie his youth, often drawing comparisons to his accomplished father. His steady climb up the motorsports ladder hasn’t just been impressive. In fact, it’s been jaw-dropping, to say the least. And his latest performance at Charlotte? Let’s just say it left a few jaws on the floor, including one from a global racing superstar.

Shane van Gisbergen outdueled by Kevin Harvick’s son

Shane van Gisbergen might be a three-time Supercars champ. But even he couldn’t keep up with Keelan Harvick in Charlotte. Racing under the lights in the latest Summer Shootout feature at Charlotte Motor Speedway, SVG was beaten by Harvick Jr. in a stacked Legends Car Pro race. And yes, it was as wild as it sounds!

For Shane van Gisbergen, these Shootout races are less about trophies and more about seat time on ovals. He’s been using them to sharpen his left-foot braking and get a better feel for short-track chaos, and clearly, he’s improving. But Keelan? The kid’s just a natural. With wins piling up in full-size late model series and now the Legends ranks, it’s safe to say that Kevin Harvick’s legacy is in very good hands.

Keelan wasn’t the only big name in the field either. Bubba Wallace and Scott McLaughlin were also in the mix, finishing ninth and 11th, respectively. And if you’re keeping score, Kyle Busch has also dipped into the Legends Masters class this year, while his son Brexton Busch is busy tearing it up in both Bandoleros and Legends.

Oh, and here’s the kicker. SVG is actually represented by KHI Management, the same outfit run by Keelan’s dad, Kevin Harvick. That’s right, Shane’s racing against the boss’s kid, and the kid just beat him. Despite the loss, SVG took it like a pro. He’s headed back to Cup Series action this weekend at the Brickyard 400. On the other hand, McLaughlin will try to rebound at Laguna Seca in IndyCar.

All in all? Just your average Tuesday night at Charlotte: NASCAR stars, future legends, and a 12-year-old showing everyone how it’s done.

Kevin Harvick defends Shane van Gisbergen

While Shane van Gisbergen (SVG) has been dazzling on NASCAR’s road courses in 2025 with an impressive average finish of 8.9, his performances on ovals have been notably less consistent. The Supercars champion has average finishes generally outside the top 20s on traditional NASCAR tracks.

This split has fueled criticism from some traditional fans and pundits who question whether SVG deserves his playoff spot or the praise he’s receiving. However, van Gisbergen continues to fight for respect in NASCAR. With his performances, he is challenging the notion that his skills on road courses somehow diminish his value as a competitor.

Standing firmly behind SVG is NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick. The NASCAR veteran recently fired back at the doubters on his Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast. He pointed out that van Gisbergen has already secured three wins this season. Now, this figure matches the successes of established stars like Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Larson.

“If you take the types of tracks off and just, they haven’t won on a road course… so what’s the difference?” Harvick asked rhetorically. He added, “I think he wins one of the two road courses that we have left. So let’s just say he ends the season with 4 wins and 5 poles… That’s a pretty successful Cup season, for anybody.”

Harvick emphasized that road course racing is nothing new for NASCAR, even with the increased number of these events on the schedule. “Don’t hate the playa, hate the game,” he said. Notably, SVG has the fastest driver in the modern era to reach four wins in just 34 races. A fact that cannot be ignored, whether you like it or not!

While Harvick stops short of calling van Gisbergen a title favorite, he acknowledges the New Zealander’s legitimacy and the unpredictability that remains in the playoff chase, especially with upcoming races like Talladega. With the debate ongoing, one question remains. Can Shane van Gisbergen master NASCAR’s ovals enough to translate his road course dominance into a genuine championship run?