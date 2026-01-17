Kevin Harvick Set to Add More to Dale Jr.’s $300M Racing Empire as Cars Tour Hits New Highs

When Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick bought into the CARS Tour, the vision was never just to preserve short-track racing. Rather, the vision was to grow it aggressively and intelligently. Since then, the tour has steadily expanded its footprint and relevance. The first big domino fell in 2024 with the Pro Late Model split into East and West.

Now, that momentum is accelerating again. With the CARS Tour West pushing deeper into expansion territory, Harvick’s fingerprints are all over a move that’s quietly adding serious value to Dale Jr.’s rapidly growing racing empire and reshaping grassroots racing on the West Coast in the process.

Kevin Harvick’s expansion plan starts paying off

For Kevin Harvick, the rapid growth of the Spears CARS Tour West isn’t about flashy headlines. Rather, it’s about building something racers actually want to be part of. As the tour begins the 2026 season, that philosophy is becoming impossible to miss.

“We just want good events for the racers. It’s not always about the Cars Tour. It’s about trying to create great events for the racers, so it’s fun to see it all come together,” Harvick explained.

That mindset is shaping one of the most ambitious seasons in the tour’s history. For 2026, the Spears CARS Tour West has expanded its Pro Late Model structure into two distinct divisions – Northwest and Southwest – while continuing to feature Super Late Models, Limited Late Models, and Legends competition. The result is a deeper field, stronger car counts, and a mix of seasoned veterans and young prospects that mirrors what made the original CARS Tour successful in the first place.

The marquee storyline this season centers on regional pride. Two high-profile crossover races will pit the Northwest and Southwest Pro Late Model divisions against each other, rekindling a rivalry Harvick remembers well from his own racing days. The first showdown comes June 27 at Evergreen Speedway for the Mark Galloway Memorial, followed by another clash at Colorado National Speedway during the Summer Nationals on August 1.

The scale of the operation has grown with it. The 2026 schedule features 23 events across 11 tracks in six states, with a record-setting $2.1 million in competitor payouts. Every race will be available live and on demand through FloRacing, giving the West Coast scene a national spotlight it’s rarely enjoyed.

That momentum begins immediately. The season opened this weekend at Tucson Speedway, where the Spears CARS Tour Southwest Pro Late Models made their debut with a stout 40-car field for the SoundGear 125, airing live Saturday as part of the Chilly Willy weekend.

2026 season officially begins

The 2026 Spears CARS Tour West season officially came to life Friday as the Pro Late Model field rolled onto Tucson Speedway for the first on-track action of the year. What began as a stacked 40-car entry list for Saturday’s SoundGear 125 was trimmed to 35 by day’s end. The No. 05 of Eric Schmidt and No. 22S of John Siereka withdrew, while mechanical issues sidelined Andy Sole (No. 20) and Gabe Brown (No. 24B). Ryan Phipps’ No. 5P was also ruled out following crash damage during practice.

With four practice sessions packed into a busy Friday afternoon, teams focused on dialing in setups for the tour’s first-ever visit to the tight 3/8-mile Arizona oval. The opening session saw a familiar name atop the board, as 2025 Mark Galloway Memorial winner Haeden Plybon led the way. That run was cut short for Billy Coles, whose No. 67 spun off Turn 2 and backed into the outside wall after just four laps. Keelan Harvick, Austin Herzog, William Sawalich, and defending series champion Jace Hale rounded out the top five.

Practice two flipped the script. William Sawalich, making his first CARS Tour West start, topped the charts in a clean session ahead of Kevin Harvick, Keelan Harvick, Chase Burgeson, and Herzog. The third session brought more trouble, as Ryan Phipps crashed heavily in Turn 2, ending his weekend. Keelan Harvick paced that run over Cody Dempster, Sawalich, Herzog, and Kasey Kleyn.

As the sun set, final practice delivered late drama. Sawalich slowed on the frontstretch with engine trouble, while Coles returned after repairs. Kevin Harvick focused on long-run pace, but once again, Keelan Harvick stole the spotlight late, edging Plybon, Ethan Ebert, Kevin Harvick, and Jace Hale.

Next up is qualifying Saturday morning, followed by the SoundGear 125 at 4 p.m. local time, live on FloRacing.