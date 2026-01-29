Kevin Harvick Sets Aside Past Rivalries With Greg Biffle to Pay the Ultimate Tribute After Tragic Crash

Kevin Harvick and Greg Biffle shared an intense rivalry on the track, which was defined more by hard racing than by off-track drama. Those era-defining battles earned the love and respect from fans. But sadly, following the tragic plane crash that took Biffle’s life, Harvick can only pay him his heartfelt tribute.

The bittersweet connection between Kevin Harvick and Greg Biffle

“It was never like we were best friends, but, I think from a competitor standpoint and just being able to appreciate who Greg was on the racetrack for what he did behind the wheel,” said Harvick.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin Harvick always had the eye for talent, and having known Greg Biffle from his early Late Model days, he knew how good he was behind the wheel. The two remained rivals throughout their NASCAR journey, racing for different teams, battling on the race track, but with mutual respect.

As young, aggressive drivers, it was never surprising to find them battling hard on the track. But now, years later, after Biffle’s plane crash, Harvick only remembers the sweet part of their battles.

“What he did behind the wheel, and basically coming from nothing to make a career out of. What he did and built a great life for him and his family,” he said on his Happy Hour podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think that over the last several years, people have really got to see who Greg Biffle was and everything that he did from a giving standpoint, and flying his helicopter up to the mountains to help with the situation that they had with all the floods and everything up there. So, an intense competitor and, better than anything, a great human being off the racetrack.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

If there is one thing that Biffle is remembered for, it is his humanitarian work. During the 2024 floods in North Carolina, Biffle took out his personal helicopter to aid the people in need. This was one of the things that set him apart from any other competitor on the track, and Harvick’s statement echoes this.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although their rivalry left the drama out of the window, there was a time when it peaked, and there was a definitive show of strength… outside the cars.

When Harvick and Biffle went one-on-one

“The most famous incident that I had with Greg was grabbing him by the throat.” This may sound like an exaggeration, but what happened at Bristol back in 2002 was something out of a Hollywood film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both drivers shared a scuffle on the track, which sent Harvick into the wall, ending his race. However, he didn’t retreat into his garage; instead, he waited for Biffle to come back to the pit road, and then there was a definite show of hands. He jumped across the car and held Biffle by the collar, while the entire crew tried to separate them.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was perhaps one of the only times the competitors had such a heated exchange, and it was apparent. Racing for a victory and then finding yourself into the wall within moments isn’t the most pleasant feeling.

Both the drivers being young at the time, didn’t exactly have temper control. They fought it out, but it settled. Years later, Kevin Harvick still thinks of the moment; alas, he no longer has Biffle to talk it out with.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the battles they shared on the track, Harvick and Biffle showed sportsmanship. They respected each other, and Harvick still feels that Biffle was an iconic person both inside and outside the car.