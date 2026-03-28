Kevin Harvick Takes Shots at ‘Incompetent’ NASCAR Driver With Big Cup Series Claim

“You can’t drive a slow car fast and you can’t beat good people,” Kevin Harvick said way back in 2018 when he was still racing for Stewart-Haas Racing. And now, in 2026, as a FOX analyst and a veteran of the sport, he is echoing the same sentiment. However, this time it is with a sharper edge. Now, Kevin Harvick isn’t just talking philosophy. Instead, he’s pointing straight at what he believes is a growing issue in NASCAR: drivers not pulling their weight when it matters most.

Kevin Harvick doubles down on driver responsibility

“Let me start by saying that you can’t drive a slow car fast. But I believe that the driver is the biggest piece of the puzzle. Even if you have the fastest car in the world to be able to get the details out of the racecar, you have to have the driver’s feedback.”

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That’s Kevin Harvick laying it out as bluntly as possible, and it cuts straight to the core of what separates good teams from great ones in NASCAR.

At the top level, raw speed isn’t enough. A driver’s ability to communicate what the car is doing, for example, how it enters a corner, where it loses grip, how it reacts over long runs, can make or break a race weekend. That feedback feeds directly into simulation work, setup adjustments, and in-race strategy. Without it, even the fastest car can plateau, unable to unlock those final tenths that decide wins.

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And in 2026, that contrast is becoming hard to ignore within the same garage.

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While Tyler Reddick has stormed to four wins in six races, his teammate Bubba Wallace finds himself on a very different trajectory. Sitting third in the standings, Wallace has been consistent, but not dominant as Reddick. He’s yet to secure a pole position or a victory, with an average start of 15.3 and an average finish of 11.8.

It’s not a collapse. But it’s not contention either. And that’s exactly where Kevin Harvick’s point lands. At this level, the difference between running well and winning often comes down to the driver’s ability to elevate the car beyond its baseline. Because in NASCAR, speed is built as much in the garage as it is on the track, and the driver sits right at the center of it all.