Kevin Harvick Takes Sly Dig at NASCAR Amid Weather-Battered Bowman Gray Gamble

All eyes are on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. Yet people are wondering when it will actually start, as Mother Nature’s winter form is not willing to yield so easily. A spate of snowstorms hit North Carolina over the past few weeks, and it does not seem to be letting up. That is not endearing news for drivers and fans gearing up for the pre-season exhibition race, the Clash, at Bowman Gray Stadium. And Kevin Harvick is subtly driving home a message about the choice of location.

Kevin Harvick is savoring the sunny weather

“65* and sunny @KernRaceway today. 😎” Kevin Harvick wrote on X recently. The one-liner post, however small, was enough to let people know what the 2014 Cup Series champion was actually talking about.

A few days ago, NASCAR had to postpone the practice and qualifier events for the Cook Out Clash from Saturday to Sunday, the day of the race. But a day ago, even Sunday’s plan was dragged to Monday. That is because of the weather – the roads around Winston-Salem, North Carolina, had not yet been totally cleared from last weekend’s ice storm. And then more snow arrived Saturday morning, with forecasts calling for as much as 12 inches.

In contrast to this winter dilemma, Kevin Harvick wanted to put out the weather at Kern Raceway. It is an auto racing complex in the Bakersfield, California, area. Before the Clash race shifted to Bowman Gray Stadium in 2025, the exhibition race was held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, also in California. The wildly different temperatures did not stop NASCAR from changing the venue. Now, however, the impact is being felt widely as the upcoming Clash race at 6 PM on Monday may record the coldest temperatures in the history of NASCAR.

Kyle Larson, the 2025 Cup Series champion, was more concerned about fans rather than drivers. “I don’t know if I’ve ever competed when it’s that cold, but thankfully for us, we’re inside of a stock car, which is basically like an oven, so that’ll help. It’ll feel fine for us inside the car. I wouldn’t be surprised if you still break, you know, somewhat of a sweat in there”, he said. “I feel for the crews and mechanics and fans and NASCAR officials, everybody who’s there outside in the cold.”

Clearly, the temperature is a pressing concern in the season’s first event. Nevertheless, Kevin Harvick is looking forward to the rest of the year.

Come back after three years?

The 2026 NASCAR season is unique in many aspects. From a revamped championship format to increased horsepower, the year is beckoning at the past. On that note, stars from the past also seem to be coming back. Tony Stewart, a three-time Cup Series champion who last ran a Cup race in 2016, will wheel a Truck for Ram this year. As one legend’s presence is not enough, another is gently hopping into the conversation – Kevin Harvick.

“I might just make a comeback, why not? Tony Stewart’s going to drive the truck race at Daytona. Why not? What should we race?” Kevin Harvick said recently. “I’m starting to get the bug again, I think. Cup is too much work. What could I just get in and drive?”

The 60-time Cup Series race winner hung up his helmet at the end of 2023. He has been battling his son, Keelan Harvick, in the CARS Tour in recent times. So it would be a welcome surprise to see him back in NASCAR.

Kenny Wallace also added to the speculation: “I think you’re going to see Kevin Harvick run either in an O’Reilly Auto Parts race. I could see him driving a car for a Dale Jr. I’m sure there’d be some other team out there, but Kevin and his CEO of Harvick Management. Josh Jones… is the king at getting sponsors. Harvick management controls a lot of superstars… Hell, they could be in rodeo. So Harvick is just staying relevant, something to do.”

So, a star-studded 2026 season awaits all of us. But before that, the Clash needs to overcome a winter debacle.