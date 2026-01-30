Kevin Harvick Teases Shocking NASCAR Return in 2026 as Tony Stewart Ignites New Confidence

As you guys might already be aware by this point, Tony Stewart is officially back. The NASCAR Hall of Famer is returning to national series competition for the first time since 2016, suiting up to drive Kaulig Racing’s No. 25 Ram in the 2026 Craftsman Truck Series opener at Daytona. And it turns out Stewart isn’t the only one feeling the pull of competition again. His return has sparked something unexpected in longtime friend and rival Kevin Harvick. The driver turned commentator now admits he might be getting “that bug” similar to Stewart again. Suddenly, a Harvick comeback doesn’t sound so far-fetched.

Tony Stewart inspires Kevin Harvick

“I might just make a comeback. Why not! Tony Stewart is going to drive the Truck race at Daytona. I’m starting to get that bug again, I think.”

With that simple and straightforward one line, Kevin Harvick sent NASCAR fans (including us at EssentiallySports) spiraling into excitement and speculation. The 2014 Cup Series champion has been enjoying retirement, but Tony Stewart’s surprise return seems to have awakened something competitive and familiar inside him.

The long-term fans will remember when Harvick stepped away from full-time NASCAR racing after the 2023 Cup Series season, closing out his career with a seventh-place finish at Phoenix and 13th in the year-end standings. His résumé remains one of the most complete in modern NASCAR: 826 Cup starts over 23 years, 60 wins (10th highest all-time), and a legacy built on toughness and consistency.

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Championship Qualifying Nov 4, 2023 Avondale, Arizona, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick during qualifying for the NASCAR Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. Avondale Phoenix Raceway Arizona USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20231104_mjr_su5_006

Despite walking away from the grind of the Cup schedule, Harvick didn’t completely detach from racing. On April 28, 2024, he served as Kyle Larson’s standby driver for the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro, even participating in practice and qualifying. He was then regularly seen in grassroots events through the years. The competitive spark never fully leaves. And now Stewart’s comeback might be fanning those embers.

“Cup’s too much work. What can I get into,” Harvick joked, immediately pointing toward the Craftsman Truck Series as the most realistic landing spot. It’s another place that he knows very well. Harvick made his Truck Series debut back in 1995 and competed across 19 years, amassing 14 wins in 124 starts. His most recent Truck appearance came in the 2021 Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol.

With Stewart strapping back into a Truck at Daytona and Harvick openly entertaining the idea of doing the same, suddenly the 2026 season is shaping up to feel a lot like the old days. Just with older, wiser versions of two legends who still know how to put on a show. In short, the NASCAR world is going back to what’s old is new again.

Harvick revisits old memories

During the light-hearted back-and-forth, Mamba Smith couldn’t resist poking Harvick with a fun question: “When was the last time you won a Truck race?” Harvick didn’t hesitate to answer in typical Kevin Harvick fashion.

“I think in KHI. I ran a couple of Truck races when we sold the team as part of the deal. Got myself in trouble. Got a hammer thrown at me. Made a fool out of myself.”

While Harvick remembers the chaos vividly, the stats tell a more polished story. His last Truck Series victory came in the 2012 Kroger 250 at Martinsville, where he turned in one of the most dominant performances in series history. Starting from the pole, Harvick led a staggering 248 of 250 laps, steamrolling the field in what remains one of the most commanding Truck wins ever.

But shortly before that run of dominance ended, Harvick made a major business decision. In September 2011, he sold controlling interest of Kevin Harvick Inc. (KHI) to Eddie Sharp Racing, effectively shutting down his Truck program. The sale included the No. 8 and No. 33 trucks and allowed Harvick to refocus on his Cup career and growing business ventures.

And then there’s the infamous hammer story (IFKYK), one of the strangest incidents in modern NASCAR. In October 2013, RCR crew member Adam Brown threw a hammer at Harvick’s truck during a Martinsville race after tensions boiled over from an on-track run-in with Ty Dillon. Brown was suspended indefinitely, and the team faced penalties. Harvick, meanwhile, walked away with another chapter in a career filled with wild, unforgettable moments.

If he really does return in 2026, one thing’s certain: Kevin Harvick has never been boring. And fans know better than to expect anything less.