Kevin Harvick Uncovers Fatal Flaw in Joe Gibbs’ NASCAR Star’s Title Chase

Chase Briscoe walked into Indianapolis brimming with momentum, but left with little more than a bitter taste and another “what if.” Despite winning Stage 1 and leading multiple laps in the 2025 Brickyard 400, Briscoe’s race unraveled in the final stretch. A late-race pit stop with just under six laps to go took him out of contention for his second win of the season. The #19 Toyota, fast all weekend, ended up finishing at 18, a missed shot that stung particularly hard in front of his home crowd in Indiana.

Briscoe’s season has been defined by speed on Saturdays but struggles on Sundays. He’s now secured four pole positions in 2025 — Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, Nashville, and Michigan. His raw qualifying pace has consistently positioned him for strong starts, and he finally cashed in at Pocono Raceway in June, executing a flawless fuel strategy to earn his first win with Joe Gibbs Racing. That performance also locked him into the playoffs. But what happened at Indianapolis isn’t isolated. Kevin Harvick feels Briscoe has repeatedly flirted with race wins only to fumble late, often due to execution, pit calls, or just bad timing.

Kevin Harvick calls out inconsistency in Briscoe’s title campaign

Kevin Harvick didn’t hold back when analyzing Briscoe’s Brickyard result. On the Happy Hour podcast, Harvick emphasized that while the #19 JGR team clearly has the tools and pace, they’re still too “young” to close races consistently. “They’re not even a year in….Are they a Championship-caliber team? Yes. Are they Championship winners this year? No. Just because of the inconsistency.” Harvick said during the post-race discussion with Kaitlyn Vincie and Mamba Smith.

Harvick praised his team’s qualifying dominance, noting how critical it is for race-day positioning, pit stall advantages, and early stage points. But he stressed the difference between sporadic performance and sustained greatness. “They’ve got all the makings of being a great team and already are doing great things. It’s just Championship great things are different,” he said. The Indianapolis result, despite showing potential, reaffirmed his concerns that this team hasn’t yet learned how to finish what they start.

What bothered Harvick the most was how Briscoe had every ingredient for a home-track statement win: raw speed, strong track position, and confidence coming off his Pocono victory. But the late pit call proved costly. “That’s still the difference between 11 and 19,” Harvick added, comparing Denny Hamlin’s seasoned crew with Briscoe’s developing outfit. Harvick believes that with time, the team’s chemistry and decision-making will evolve, but in 2025, those gaps are still costing trophies.

He also pointed out how close Briscoe is to greatness. The Pocono win was a step forward, showing that the #19 team can manage strategy under pressure. But Harvick’s core message is clear: potential doesn’t win championships, execution does. And until Briscoe and crew can string together clean races, the inconsistency will keep them on the outside of title contention.

Harvick dives deep into JGR’s problems beyond Briscoe

Kevin Harvick’s concerns weren’t just limited to Chase Briscoe’s individual output; he pointed to a broader issue plaguing the Joe Gibbs Racing stable. “They’re going to be more inconsistent and not have the win in the win column. But they have the capability of figuring that out,” Harvick said, suggesting the team’s potential hasn’t matured into results yet. “The potential of that team is pretty high.” His words reflect optimism, but with a stern reality check on the chemistry and development curve across the organization.

Harvick’s underlying message was that JGR’s internal chemistry varies too wildly for consistent championship-level output. With Ty Gibbs showing flashes but struggling to close, and Briscoe facing similar hurdles, Harvick seemed to imply that outside of the seasoned veterans, the rest of the stable is still in development mode. “When you get two or three years down the road, I think that the chemistry of what they are and who they are and their potential is right there with Championship-caliber,” he added, making clear that the raw ingredients are there, but time and internal growth are still the missing pieces.

Kevin Harvick’s brutally honest assessment cuts through the noise: inconsistency is the silent killer in Joe Gibbs Racing’s title hopes. While the team boasts undeniable talent and top-tier equipment, the lack of collective execution continues to derail their championship potential. Whether it’s late-race strategy blunders, mid-pack qualifying woes, or driver-to-driver disparities, Harvick believes it’s not just bad luck, it’s a systemic flaw.