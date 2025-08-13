Kevin Harvick Weighs in on Niece Motorsports Shake-Up as Silly Season Rumors Swirl Before Playoffs

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series has become a whirlwind of storylines in recent weeks, with arriving teams reshuffling, surprising driver moves, and glimpses of high-stakes negotiation. Among them all, rising talents like Kaden Honeycutt are navigating not only race craft but also the intricate politics of contracts and long-term career planning. In a sport where timing matters as much as speed, the series serves as a proving ground and a pivot point. And as teams vie for playoff position and future promise, what happens off the track may define the next generation of racing drivers more than the checkered flag. And Kevin Harvick is the one sounding the alarms on this move within Niece Motorsports.

Kaden Honeycutt began 2025 scheduled behind the wheel of the No. 45 Chevrolet for Niece Motorsports, generating buzz as one of the emerging hopefuls in the Truck Series. However, the relationship came to an abrupt end in August when Niece announced that Honeycutt had signed with a different team and manufacturer for 2026, leading both sides to mutually part ways. While with Niece, Honeycutt delivered a handful of solid showings, scoring two top-five finishes and a total of nine top tens in 2025. Though not dominant, his consistent performance helped maintain his position on the playoff bubble and confirmed his potential as a rising talent.

The root of Honeycutt’s departure underscores how manufacturer alliances shape team strategies and driver stability in NASCAR development divisions. Immediately after his release, Honeycutt was snapped up by Halmar Friesen Racing to fill in for the injured Stewart Friesen. Starting at Richmond, he will helm the No. 52 Toyota for the remainder of the season, a chance to race competitive equipment, remain pay of eligible and keep his momentum alive.

And now, Kevin Harvick sounds off on this shake-up within Niece Motorsports. Speaking on his Happy Hour podcast, he says, “So, it can go either way. I can see it both ways. I can see it from the team standpoint. I can see it from the driver’s standpoint. The hard part is just not knowing the scenario of the ins and outs of the conversations, what the promises were. I think a lot of people felt like, you know, he was in that Niece seat for next year. And I think that might have been what Niece thought as well. So, you never really know what was said and how things were handled.”

Looking back at Tyler Reddick’s departure from Richard Childress Racing, it serves as a clear example of how delicate the dynamics between drivers, their agents, and team ownership can be. Reddick announced mid-season that he would be moving to 23XI Racing in 2024; senior leadership found out less than one hour before the announcement, a move Richard Childress Racing later called very unprofessional, lamenting the lack of courtesy and coordination. Childress expressed his disappointment publicly, emphasizing that such decisions impact trust, team morale, and long-term relationships. That episode illustrates exactly what Harvick is talking about: these situations aren’t this business; they can strain trust if not handled with transparency and respect.

Kevin Harvick adds, “You look back at Tyler Reddick and the way that things were handled with Richard Childress. You know, how the driver handles those situations, how the agent handles those situations with ownership, in my opinion, could have something to do with this scenario and how the driver handled it with the owner. To me, it looks like it could have been handled, not how the owner wanted it to be handled. So, you never really know the details of how those situations are handled.”

Meanwhile, the Cup Series buzz is dominated by a high-profile rumor that Jimmie Johnson’s Legacy Motor Club is exploring a merger or acquisition of the Haas Factory Team, potentially picking up the No. 41 charter and Haas’ race ship to vault into a three-car operation. While unconfirmed, the speculation reflects the shifting landscape of team consolidation amid NASCAR’s evolving structure and could echo how manufacturer market forces impact both the Cup and Truck Series.

He goes on to say, “You know, you see all the Haas rumors that fired up out of nowhere, right, with Legacy expanding. With Legacy buying Haas. We don’t know if that’s true or not, but the rumors over the last couple weeks with Legacy buying Haas is who’s the third driver there? And that Xfinity program, if they are buying it, they’re going to need another driver for a Cup car. And the Xfinity program is good. So, yeah, I mean, there’s a lot of movement, which doesn’t happen usually going into the playoffs like this.”

And now, as Harvick understands the partnership that goes behind teams and drivers, he has some specific advice for Xfinity star Connor Zilisch.

Kevin Harvick urges Connor Zilisch to skip NASCAR title for Cup dream

Kevin Harvick has delivered crucial career guidance to rising star Connor Zilisch after an injury at Watkins Glen threatened the young driver’s NASCAR Xfinity Series title run. In a standout rookie season where Zilisch quickly emerged as a frontrunner, Harvick’s message shared on his Happy Hour podcast was clear: focus on a full recovery before chasing more trophies. Harvick’s words carried extra weight, given his long mentorship of Zilisch, dating back to the driver’s karting years.

While much of the NASCAR community sent well wishes, Harvick’s advice went beyond sympathy, urging patience and long-term thinking over short-term gain. He acknowledged the allure of the Xfinity title but stressed that Zilisch’s Cup Series future and his effectiveness as a competitor could hinge on not rushing back from a collarbone injury.

Zilisch has lit up the 2025 NASCAR season, scoring six wins with JR Motorsports and showing dominance on both road courses and ovals. But the Watkins Glen setback came at a pivotal time. With the series entering a short break, Harvick cautioned against letting points standing dictate a return timeline. He went on to say, “Make sure that he’s 100 percent, now. And you know, I think that the most important thing is to not rush it because you’re chasing a regular-season points championship or an Xfinity championship. Just make sure that he’s 100 percent, now. I know it’s collarbone. I don’t know the details of what’s broke or how it’s broke or what the scenario is, so … my main concern for Connor at this point is to make sure Connor is 100 percent alright. He can take his time in making sure it’s right, that’s my only thing.”

It’s a pragmatic stance that runs counter to the sport’s often relentless push for more titles. For Harvick, a championship can wait, because a long, healthy career at the top is the bigger prize.