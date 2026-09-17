Kevin Harvick Writes Off Carson Hocevar & Chase Elliott’s Championship Hopes

The Chase picture is already beginning to take shape, and Kevin Harvick believes the gap between the contenders is becoming difficult to ignore. On the Happy Hour with Kevin Harvick podcast, Kaitlyn Vincie displayed a chart splitting the Chase standings into two sides, with the top eight drivers on the left and the bottom eight on the right. Harvick quickly drew a line between them, arguing that the drivers on the right have yet to show enough to make a championship run. And these include two notable names – Carson Hocevar and Chase Elliott.

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“So, we’re eliminating the right side of the screen, and in my mind, and you look at those eight cars on the left, that’s really where you’re at. Those are the guys that are chasing the championship and we knew that first week or two would kind of separate the pack.”

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Harvick’s assessment on the Happy Hour podcast comes after the opening two races of the Chase exposed how difficult it can be for drivers starting outside the top eight to quickly close the points deficit.

Carson Hocevar entered the Chase in 12th place, 80 points behind Denny Hamlin after the points reset. While he has delivered respectable results, neither race has produced the kind of points swing required to dramatically change his position.

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At Darlington, Hocevar had to overcome a difficult starting position after inclement weather and lightning canceled qualifying and the field was set according to the previous race at Daytona. He started 34th but showed resilience to finish 11th. Despite gaining 23 positions on the track, Hocevar did not move in the standings and actually lost another nine points to Hamlin.

Gateway gave Hocevar another strong finish. He placed eighth and gained three positions in the standings, moving from 12th to 9th. However, the points picture remained largely unchanged. Hocevar gained only one point on Hamlin, cutting his deficit from 89 points after Darlington to 88.

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That small gain illustrates the challenge Harvick is pointing toward. Hocevar has been consistent enough to move upward in the standings, but simply finishing inside the top 10 may not be enough to bridge a gap of nearly 90 points with the Chase progressing.

Elliott’s situation has become even more difficult. He entered the Chase in eighth, 60 points behind Hamlin, but lost ground immediately at Darlington. Starting 18th, Elliott finished 14th and dropped one position in the standings after being tied with Joey Logano on points.

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Gateway then delivered a much bigger setback. Elliott started eighth but suffered a sudden brake rotor explosion and failure on Lap 214. The incident ended his race and left him with a 31st-place DNF. He lost 21 points to Hamlin and dropped another two positions in the standings, leaving him eleventh.

The contrast between the two drivers helps explain Harvick’s separation of the field. Hocevar has been unable to make a significant dent in the deficit despite two solid finishes, while Elliott has lost substantial ground after a mechanical failure. With the top eight already creating separation, the road ahead becomes increasingly important for both drivers if they are to force their way back into championship contention.

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Bristol puts Hocevar and Elliott under growing pressure

The Bristol Night Race now looms as a critical opportunity for Carson Hocevar and Chase Elliott to begin repairing the ground they have lost. Elliott has managed only two top-five finishes at Bristol since the Next Gen car arrived in 2022, while Hocevar has just two top-10s at the track in the same era. Neither driver can afford another points setback.

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Denny Hamlin, meanwhile, has not had a completely smooth start to the Chase. Bad pit stops at costly moments have made his path less straightforward, yet the No. 11 Toyota driver still arrives at Bristol with the points lead. His record there adds another layer to the challenge, with two wins and seven top-10 finishes in his last eight Bristol starts.

For Hocevar and Elliott, a strong points haul alone may not be enough. They also need Hamlin and the drivers positioned ahead of them to have difficult nights if they are going to make a meaningful move toward the top of the standings. With this already being the third race of the Chase, the margin for recovery is shrinking quickly.

Harvick’s assessment therefore puts added importance on what happens under the lights at Bristol. Another race without a significant points gain could make the deficit increasingly difficult to overcome, while a breakthrough result could change the momentum of either driver’s Chase campaign. The pressure is building, and with the Chase moving deeper into its schedule, there will soon be fewer opportunities left to make up lost ground.