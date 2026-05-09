Kevin Harvick’s “One Condition” Return Could Put NASCAR’s West Coast Plans in a Bind

On the surface, it looked like a simple exchange between two old friends. Tony Stewart, coming out of a decade-long NASCAR retirement in February 2026 to race in the Craftsman Truck Series opener at Daytona, was chatting with Kevin Harvick on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour about what his next race might look like. Stewart said he was “pretty sure,” and Harvick asked if they should run one together. Now, without missing a beat, Harvick has further revealed the price.

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“I vote for having a truck race at Kern. Run it there, let’s do that. If it’s at Kern, I’ll run the race.”

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Harvick’s last NASCAR Truck Series start was on March 27, 2021, at the Bristol dirt race, where he drove the No. 17 for David Gilliland Racing, which was also his first Truck appearance since 2015. It was also the inaugural Bristol dirt event for NASCAR’s national series, and the media heavily promoted the novelty of turning Bristol into a dirt track to create intrigue and attract fans. All that puts weight behind his demand, as one comes to understand what Kern Raceway means to Harvick now.

In November 2023, the facility was renamed Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway after he joined the ownership group as a strategic partner. It sits in Bakersfield, California, a half-mile paved oval with a third-mile dirt track. Harvick’s stated goal was to use his industry influence to grow West Coast grassroots racing.

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And Harvick doesn’t just own the track. He also co-owns the CARS Tour West, the series that races there. Through KHI Management, he manages drivers who develop their careers at those same events. He has returned to the driver’s seat himself, racing in a CARS Tour West Super Late Model in January 2025 and testing his No. 29 Late Model at Kern throughout early May 2026. Every piece of the puzzle connects.

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His FOX Sports seat brings in more complexity. Each week, he speaks to over three million viewers. He has used that platform to reference Kern during broadcasts, invite top-tier drivers to race there on-air, and build national buzz around a local California track. When the clip of him proposing a Kern truck race to NASCAR came forward, it was not by coincidence.

A NASCAR Truck Series race at Kern would pack the stands and draw national sponsor attention. It would generate content for his podcast and FOX segments. And Harvick, as track owner, would collect the gate revenue. The condition is not a throwaway comment. Rather, a business plan dressed up as a racing challenge.

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His upcoming Mission Bank Military Appreciation Night on May 16 puts that strategy on full display. The event features the zMAX CARS Tour West as its headliner, with Pro Late Models, Legends, and a Trailer Destruction Race rounding out the card. Harvick has been spotted testing at the track all month.

Fans are already speculating about an unannounced appearance. Every ticket sold and every sponsor activated feeds directly into the case he is building – Kern is ready for the national stage.

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Can Kevin Harvick’s Kern Actually Land a Truck Race?

Kevin Harvick is definitely not asking for something easy from NASCAR. They have pulled back on Western schedules over the past five years. And Kern’s 6,000-spectator capacity is on the smaller side for a national series event. This season, the trucks further head to Southern California for an inaugural street race in San Diego, taking up the available slot in that region.

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But Kern is not without a legitimate shot. The track already hosts an annual ARCA Menards Series West race, giving it an established relationship with NASCAR’s sanctioning structure. If the San Diego date were to rotate out in future schedules, Kern might be a natural candidate. Recent additions like Lime Rock Park in Connecticut proved that smaller, unexpected venues can break through.

Harvick is not waiting for an invitation. By staying active behind the wheel and using every platform available to push the idea publicly, he is manufacturing demand before supply exists. That is precisely how he has operated since retirement. Not really exiting the sport, but putting himself in a very strategic position.