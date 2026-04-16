Kevin Harvick’s Secret Involvement With Joe Gibbs Revealed by Industry Insider Amidst Speculation

Recently, Keelan Harvick’s move to Toyota Gazoo Racing brought Kevin Harvick’s name back into conversations in the Toyota camp. Not long after, his involvement in a mentor-like role with Ty Gibbs began to come up, and the two were quickly linked. That led to one speculation: given Joe Gibbs’s influence within Toyota, this could be about incurring his favor for Keelan’s future. At first glance, that may look like the case, but there’s a Ty Gibbs nexus that makes more sense.

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Kevin Harvick’s management company is one of NASCAR’s most powerful — and few realize it

When the news broke that Keelan Harvick had signed with Toyota’s development program, many assumed that was the reason behind Kevin’s involvement with Ty, a father trying to get in the good books of Joe Gibbs, who has a huge influence over Toyota’s racing program in America, to ensure a smooth path for his son.

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It made sense on the surface. But NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck had a different explanation entirely. “Harvick’s company serves as Ty Gibbs’ agent, essentially,” Gluck wrote on X. “KHI represents Ty and handles his business stuff.”

It was not about Keelan at all. It was business.

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KHI Management, co-owned by Kevin and his wife DeLana Harvick, is a full-service sports and entertainment agency that manages careers, handles sponsorship deals, and builds brands for some of the most recognizable names in the Cup Series. Ty Gibbs is just one name on a roster that also includes Shane van Gisbergen, Josh Berry, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Todd Gilliland, Ryan Preece, and Riley Herbst, among others.

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When a driver signs with KHI, they get direct access to a 63-win Cup Series champion who is still connected to the sport, skin, bone, and mind. For Ty Gibbs, that meant Harvick sitting with him in simulator sessions and helping him make sense of situations that have troubled even more experienced drivers.

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“He’s really been working with Kevin Harvick quite a bit in his sim sessions,” Hamlin said on his Actions Detrimental podcast. “To have someone in your hip pocket like that guiding you through this is very, very valuable.”

The firm has also expanded its influence on the next generation of NASCAR talent. KHI’s client list now extends to rising prospects like William Sawalich, Brent Crews, and even Keelan Harvick himself as he works his way through the Late Model ranks under Toyota’s development program.

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Aside from the Joe Gibbs angle, Harvick’s position creates an awkward balancing act on Fox broadcasts

The business arrangement does create an interesting dynamic, particularly on Sunday afternoons, when Harvick sits in the Fox Sports broadcast booth calling the same races his clients are competing in. He has been open about it, even admitting on air that neutrality is not always easy.

“You’re not supposed to root for people in the booth, but we’re rooting for Ty Gibbs to get that first win,” Harvick said on Happy Hour. “Clint and I have had a debate about this for about the last year.”

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It is a situation without a clean solution, but a lot of speculation. Harvick wears three hats at once: TV analyst, agent, and mentor. The lines between them may blur more often than not. When Gibbs was working through a difficult stretch earlier in the season, Harvick noted on air, “Never had a meltdown on the radio. It was just back to business.” That’s the kind of information better served from an insider’s plate.

For now, the garage has largely accepted it as part of who Kevin Harvick is in this chapter of his career. The real story behind his ties to Ty Gibbs was never about Toyota, Joe Gibbs, or securing a future for Keelan. It was simply that KHI had built something big in the background, and Bristol just happened to pull back the curtain.