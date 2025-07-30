Kevin Harvick’s Son Keelan Honors His Grandfather in a Special Tribute Ahead $30,000 Battle in Hickory

Keelan Harvick has been making waves in 2025 despite being just 13 years old. The third-generation racer has emerged as a formidable force in CARS Tour action. He claimed his first Pro Late Model win at Hickory Motor Speedway in July, beating a competitive field that even included his father, NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick. His impressive performance has brought national attention to his budding talent across grassroots racing platforms.

Now, with momentum on his side and a strong performance at Hickory behind him, Keelan is gearing up for a deeper, more meaningful weekend. At the upcoming throwback classic at Hickory, he’ll don a special No. 32 scheme tribute to his late grandfather as he chases the $30,000 Pro Late Model feature. The tribute has already drawn headlines and set the stage for one of the most emotional runs of his young career.

Kevin Harvick’s son leads emotional throwbacks at Hickory’s high-stakes classic

The Throwback Classic at Hickory Motor Speedway is a hallmark event on the zMAX CARS Tour schedule, and this year’s edition carries extra weight. The Pro Late Model division is racing for a massive $30,000 prize, while the Late Model Stock competitors are vying for $50,000, making this one of the richest weekends in the series’ history. The entire field embraces the event’s theme by racing in Heritage-inspired paint schemes, honoring drivers who shaped the sport’s past.

Keelan Harvick won’t be driving his usual No. 62 car at Hickory this weekend. Instead, he’ll take the wheel of the No. 32, a quiet but powerful tribute to his late maternal grandfather, John Linville. Linville wasn’t just another name in short track racing. He was a force: known for his signature black-and-gold cars and revered in the pits for his grit and grace. For Keelan, this isn’t just paint on sheet metal, it’s legacy wrapped in horsepower. The gesture went live on social media, capturing a heartfelt moment as the family surprised Keelan’s grandmother with the reveal.

Linville’s career is woven into North Carolina racing history. He made over 130 starts in what is now the NASCAR Xfinity Series but became legendary for his dominance on the state’s short tracks. Linville won the Late Model Sportsman championship at Bowman Gray Stadium three times, in 1968, 1969, and 1971, and also claimed the Limited Sportsmen title at Raleigh’s State Fairgrounds Speedway in 1970.

For Keelan, carrying Linville’s No. 32 means more than nostalgia; it is an extension of family legacy. And his own resume is growing fast. In his first year racing full-bodied stock cars, Keelan has found success across the country, particularly in the “Harvick Cup” filled by Hunt Brothers’ Pizza, but he has gone head-to-head with his father, 2014 series champion Kevin Harvick. The younger Harvick scored his first pro late-model win in CARS Tour West competition in May at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway in Bakersfield, California. And just weeks later, he backed it up with a dominant win at Hickory Motor Speedway in July.

Victory locked him into the throwback classic and proved he can handle the pressure of racing seasoned competition, including his father. Now, he will return to the same track, wearing his grandfather’s color, chasing the biggest prize of his young career. However, his father, Kevin Harvick, isn’t finding any luck on the racetracks but has a lot to say about the NASCAR Cup Series, recently taking back his statement on Katherine Legge. But as the field returns to Hickory, Keelan isn’t the only driver paying tribute.

Ronnie Bassett Jr. is set to pay tribute to his father at Hickory

A year after capturing his first CARS Late Model Stock Tour victory at the Throwback Classic, Ronnie Bassett Jr. is coming back to Hickory Motor Speedway with another meaningful paint scheme and a chance to go back-to-back at one of short track racing’s crown jewels. This time, the veteran is paying homage not to a NASCAR legend but to his own father, Ronnie Bassett Sr., whose influence set him on the path to racing greatness.

Bassett’s car will feature the dark blue No. 44 scheme his father once ran during his racing days at Bowman Gray Stadium. The connection is deeply personal. Bassett grew up watching his father race that car, and now he’s bringing the look back to life on one of sports’ biggest grassroots stages.

Ronnie goes on to say, “My dad didn’t grow up around racing. He actually got into it on the sponsorship side and decided to start racing himself. My dad has meant a lot to me throughout my racing career. He got me into racing, so it’s cool to throw something back to him and relive some of the stuff he did back in the 2000s.”

The Throwback Classic already holds special meaning for Bassett. In last year’s event, he dramatically snatched victory, running third on the final lap before inheriting the lead when Ryan Millington was penalized for spinning Connor Hall at the checkered flag. That emotional win came at a turning point for Bassett, who was returning to Late Model Stock racing after several years chasing NASCAR opportunities. Just weeks earlier, he had failed to qualify at Dominion Raceway, making the Hickory triumph feel like redemption.

He adds, “$50,000 for our program could go a long way. That keeps the car on the racetrack. We all race hard for $7,000-$10,000 pretty much every other week, so I think the fans are going to be in for a barnburner. Being consistent and making sure you have a car that can run a set pace all night long will be important.”

Since that cathartic victory, Ronnie has only gotten stronger. He currently sits fourth in the CARS LMSC standings with three top five finishes this season, and his program continues to show more speed each race. With a record $50,000 payday waiting for the late model stock winner this weekend, Bassett knows a win could propel his team forward in a major way.