Kevin Harvick’s Son Keelan Receives Career Soaring Words From NASCAR’s Hall of Fame Legend

It was the kind of racing moment made for storybooks. On May 31, at Kern Raceway in Bakersfield, California, 12-year-old Keelan Harvick stunned the crowd by beating his own father, former NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick. It was a night billed as the “Battle of the Harvicks,” and it lived up to every bit of the hype. Both father and son were in top form during the CARS Tour West Pro Late Model doubleheader. Kevin, in his iconic No. 29 Hunt Brothers Pizza car, led early. But a late-race tangle dropped him out of contention. In that instant, it wasn’t just a win, it was a statement. Keelan became the youngest winner ever in the series, and fans knew this wasn’t the last time the kid would steal headlines from his dad.

Just a few weeks later, Keelan is back in the spotlight, but not just because of his driving. NASCAR Hall of Famer Ron Hornaday Jr. recently drew a scorching-hot comparison between Keelan and himself, suggesting that the next big name in stock car racing might already be living under Kevin Harvick’s roof.

Keelan Harvick’s steady rise in the racing world has now drawn the attention of NASCAR’s elite. After his dramatic win over his father, Keelan received high praise from Hall of Famer Ron Hornaday Jr. On Kevin Harvick’s show Happy Hour, Hornaday didn’t hold back. The four-time Truck Series champion looked at the 12-year-old’s aggression and tenacity on track and saw something very familiar, himself.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“When they put you in the Hall of Fame, you don’t think of the Hall of Fame or anything. I raced to put food on the table. That was my job. Every position was a couple of hundred dollars, so I was greedy,” said Hornaday. Then came the praise that set the internet ablaze: “Your son reminds me of me when I was younger. He doesn’t care who it is or what it is or you or whoever he’s racing. He just sees a car and wants to pass it. That’s all I’ve ever done.”

AD

Hornaday’s praise wasn’t empty. Keelan’s recent performances back up the comparison. The young driver has been racing against seasoned veterans and showing no hesitation. “He’s racing guys I raced against. You raced against your son, who was 12 years old,” Hornaday said. That’s the kind of fire Keelan brings to the track. Hornaday saw something rare, raw racing instinct, no fear, no hesitation. Just the will to win, no matter who’s in the next car.

Notably, Keelan’s stats already look impressive. Keelan has racked up 8 wins in 20 events across Limited and Pro Late Models. He has 19 top-five and 22 top-ten. In the CARS Pro Late Model Tour, he has entered 4 races, earning top ten finishes in every single one, with 2 top-five finishes. He scored his first Pro Late Model victory during the same weekend he beat his dad. Earlier in his career, Keelan dominated the Legends car series, winning 27 of 49 races in 2024 and capturing the national title. From go-karts to stock cars, his path has been fast and focused.

However, it’s not just Keelan carrying the family legacy. Kevin Harvick’s younger daughter, Piper Grace, is also entering the racing world. At just seven years old, Piper is already getting her first seat fit done, supervised by her older brother. Kevin proudly shared the moment on social media: “Looks like we’ve got another racer in the family!” The post lit up with excitement from fans and fellow drivers alike. The Harvick family has clearly embraced racing as more than just a profession.

It’s a lifestyle. Piper’s debut into karting isn’t just cute, it’s strategic. With Keelan paving the way and Kevin mentoring both kids, the Harvicks are setting up a long-term presence in motorsports. Meanwhile, Kevin Harvick, now retired from full-time racing, is turning heads once again, but this time with words, not wheelwork. His latest warning to current NASCAR drivers just might shake up the playoff picture.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kevin Harvick Sounds Off on Playoff Wild Cards

Kevin Harvick knows pressure better than most. And as the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series heads into summer, he’s ringing the alarm bell. On his show Happy Hour, Harvick issued a clear warning to drivers near the playoff cutline: get ready for chaos. “The points are getting ready to change. You mark my words, three weeks from now, the points are getting ready to change, just because of the road course season coming up. Squiggly season,” he said bluntly.

Harvick’s concern is rooted in schedule shifts. With multiple road courses, including the unpredictable street course in Mexico City, anything can happen. “It could rain. There are so many things that could possibly go wrong. You just don’t know how these road courses, especially a new road course, are going to play out. It’s treacherous. It could bite you at any moment,” Harvick said. Right now, just 20 points separate five drivers, Ryan Preece, Kyle Busch, Carson Hocevar, AJ Allmendinger, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., fighting for the final playoff spots.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Harvick warned that if even one or two wild-card winners sneak through, the entire bubble could shift. “I think that bubble could be two spots higher for the guys that have points, which is like 40 some points,” he explained. Among all the drivers in that mix, Harvick singled out Carson Hocevar as one to watch. “I think Hocevar is scoring stage points. I think he’s fast enough to win. He’s just a new player,” Harvick said. In short, Harvick sees a shake-up coming. Road courses, unpredictable weather, and hungry drivers could leave even seasoned veterans out of the playoff picture.