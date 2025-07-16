Kevin Harvick’s Son Keelan Successfully Dodges ‘Being Grounded Forever’ After Wild Ride With Mom DeLana

“Proud of Bruddy…. Didn’t end the way he hoped, but he continues to learn each and every race.” DeLana Harvick’s beaming words for her son in May came despite the mishaps. In his third zMAX CARS Tour Pro Late Models event, fluid on the track caused Keelan’s No. 62 car to spin and hit the wall. Kevin Harvick’s son could muster a 7th-place DNF result, and yet had the faith of his mother. Yet that may also be why DeLana had some worries recently.

Being just 12 years of age, Keelan Harvick is already proving that he is way ahead of his time in motorsports. The young speedster made his Limited Late Model debut in November 2024. In the span of a few months, he has already picked up medals, including one that saves him from getting grounded.

Kevin Harvick’s son earns his mother’s pride

Well, he has already been doing that in the past few months. Keelan embarked on an 8-race battle, the ‘Harvick Cup’, with his dad, Kevin Harvick, the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion. The face-off started at Kern County Speedway in Bakersfield, CA. Keelan smoothly led ahead of his champion father and won the CARS Tour West event. The battle moved on to Evergreen Speedway and Hickory Motor Speedway, both venues witnessing Keelan’s magical victories again. The Hickory victory marked Keelan’s first zMAX CARS Tour Pro Late Model victory on Saturday night.

With Keelan Harvick having a 3-0 advantage over his own father, his mother decided to allow him a little adventure. While Kevin Harvick was busy covering the Cup Series race in Sonoma Raceway at ‘Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour’, his son was proving a point to his mother. Keelan was preparing to take his mother, DeLana, on a ride in a late-model car, and the latter could not help but say, “You really don’t know how afraid I am.” After all, Keelan is still 12 with limited experience. After getting inside the car in the passenger seat, DeLana warned her son: “I’ll ground you forever. Better not jack me up.” Keelan simply replied, “Okay, I won’t,” and went on to conjure his magic.

As expected, Keelan Harvick made a few fast laps on a dirt track seamlessly, with his mother by his side. After completing the adventure successfully, Keelan also dodged DeLana’s consequences. Nothing less was expected from the kid who grew up around racing. It started with Kevin Harvick taking his son on victory laps in each of his Cup Series victories. Now, Keelan is taking his mom out for the same purpose. The fourth round of the ‘Harvick Cup’ will be held at Owosso Speedway, located in mid-Michigan. 29 cars are enrolled in the event with eyes on the $25,000 prize, and both Harvicks are no less motivated.

Kevin Harvick is actually concerned that his son will beat him again. And the veteran racer is no less proud about it.

Starry-eyed by his young speedster

Before the Harvick family heads to Owosso, the previous event is still lingering in people’s minds. That was due to the phenomenal performance that Keelan Harvick put up at Hickory Motor Speedway. The 100-lap Pro Late Model contest witnessed Keelan dominating most of the event. Harvick led wire-to-wire in the event after qualifying on the pole, finishing 4 seconds ahead of Carson Kvapil after winning. Kvapil used the restarts to his advantage to work his way up from a 5th-place starting spot. However, he bowed to Keelan’s relentless speed and settled for a runner-up finish. Kevin Harvick, on the other hand, finished third in the event.

The elder Harvick could not help but admit his defeat: “I got my a– kicked.” Kevin Harvick continued about his talented son: “It’s just so special to be able to do what we’re doing right now. It’s not something that I had really thought about or planned. Even though he kicks my butt, it’s fun to be on the same racetrack. It creates new conversations that we didn’t really have with Legends Cars or go-karts.” He added, “I knew this was going to happen. The kids have speed, it’s not just Keelan. It’s just the natural evolution of what happens from generation to generation.”

Clearly, Kevin Harvick’s son is rapidly catching up to his father’s legendary racing career. We can only wait and watch as the youngster paves a fascinating path ahead.