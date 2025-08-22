Daytona Grand Marshal: WWE Star Steps In as Rey Mysterio Cancels on NASCAR Last Minute

Celebrity grand marshals have long amplified the pre-race buzz, with entertainment icons delivering the command to start engines. WWE stars, in particular, have made memorable appearances, like Hulk Hogan, who served as the grand marshal of Daytona International Speedway in 2004 and another at Dover Motor Speedway in 2006, blending wrestling’s flair with racing’s adrenaline.

This year, the lineup includes country singer Gretchen Wilson for a pre-race concert and LSU basketball standout Flau’jae Johnson as honorary starter, setting the stage for an unforgettable night on August 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET. But the most anticipated one of all was the Grand Marshal mantle taken by Rey Mysterio for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 this weekend. However, as per the latest update, Mysterio won’t be showing up, and fans would have to wait a bit longer.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another wrestler takes Mysterio’s place

Daytona International Speedway‘s official X post on August 22 announced that Kevin Owens will be filling up for Mysterio in the grand marshal role, stating, “UPDATE: Stepping in for Rey Mysterio, we’re excited to welcome @FightOwensFight as the Grand Marshal for tomorrow night’s #CokeZeroSugar400!” The post, which included a promotional image, highlighted the collaboration with WWE and Coca-Cola Racing, garnering quick reactions from fans speculating on the change.

UPDATE: Stepping in for Rey Mysterio, we’re excited to welcome @FightOwensFight as the Grand Marshal for tomorrow night’s #CokeZeroSugar400!@WWE | @CocaColaRacing pic.twitter.com/FxHEvF0h6I

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

— Daytona International Speedway (@DAYTONA) August 22, 2025

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Rey Mysterio, the 50-year-old WWE Hall of Famer, famed for his aerial maneuvers and championships since joining in 2002, was initially set to give the “Drivers, start your engines” call. However, he pulled out hours before the event, with no official reason provided so far, though it coincides with his recovery from groin surgery in April 2025 after a torn groin sidelined him pre-WrestleMania 41.

However, Kevin Owens, the 41-year-old Canadian wrestler with nine titles under his belt, takes over amid his own return from a neck injury earlier this year. This swap keeps the WWE energy alive, ensuring the race starts with high-octane hype from the wrestling world as drivers chase playoff berths.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The adjustment underscores the unpredictability of live events, much like the chaos on Daytona’s track. With Johnson waving the green flag, the night promises thrills for fans of speed and spectacle alike.

This is a developing story.