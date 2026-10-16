The final stretch of a NASCAR Cup Series season can look very different for a driver who spent the previous year fighting at the front. Expectations rise after a strong campaign, and the pressure only grows when those performances become difficult to reproduce. For William Byron, 2026 has brought a different challenge with Hendrick Motorsports, even as the team continues working to rediscover its speed. With four races remaining, the No. 24 driver is searching for answers while trying to make the most of the opportunities still available.

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“I think for us, where we stand in the points, it’s kind of a Hail Mary for us to get to first,” Byron said on the HMS Fan Day, as per the clip posted by SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on X. “But we never lose doubt. I think for us it’s about trying to win races.”

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William Byron‘s admission underlines the change in his fortunes over the past year. By the October 11 race at Charlotte, Byron had yet to win a Cup Series race in 2026 and had led just 176 laps, a sharp decline from the 1,330 laps he led during his 2025 regular-season championship campaign.

His race at the Bank of America 400 ended following a crash, adding to the difficulties of a season that has fallen short of last year’s standards.However, the No. 24 team has struggled to replicate that success.

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The difference is also evident within Hendrick Motorsports. While Byron has been trying to recover his form, teammate Kyle Larson has emerged as a leading championship contender.

Larson entered the Charlotte race with a 40-point advantage at the top of the standings after recording five consecutive top-five finishes in the Chase, including two victories.

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For Byron, the contrast is particularly striking given that he entered the season as the reigning regular-season champion. His current position does not erase what he accomplished in 2025, but it highlights how difficult it has been for the No. 24 team to reproduce that success.

Kyle Larson‘s postseason run also shows what Hendrick’s equipment can achieve when speed and execution come together.

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“And I think it’s trying to get back to the form of being in contention to win races. We led a lot of laps last year, and this year has been a struggle for us.”

Despite the drop in results, Byron has emphasized the work being done to address the team’s problems. His comments point to an ongoing effort to understand where the No. 24 Chevrolet is losing performance and how the team can close the gap to its rivals.

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“But honestly, I think we’re learning a lot. I think we learned a lot these last few months. And we’ve been able to put together solid results. It’s not from a lack of effort,” Byron said.

“I feel like we’re in the simulator almost every other day, and we’re working on it, you know, the things that we need to do better. And, honestly, it’s starting to show on Saturdays.”

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As pointed out by the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports driver, that preparation is beginning to produce some encouraging signs. Byron highlighted a recent practice session in which he was the fastest driver, suggesting that the team can still find the speed required to compete.

The challenge has been converting that potential into the kind of race-day performance that can deliver stronger finishes.

“Like, last week we were fastest in practice and had a really good practice session. Kind of went a little bit the wrong way on race day on some things,” he said, citing his outing at Charlotte.

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The distinction between practice speed and race-day execution remains central to the team’s struggles. A fast car can put a driver in contention, but maintaining that advantage over an entire race requires the right setup, strategy, and decisions under pressure. For the No.24 HMS driver, finding that consistency is essential if he is to return to the front of the field.

Mistakes in either area can cost valuable track position, leaving a driver unable to capitalize on the speed shown earlier in the weekend. With the season approaching its conclusion, improving these details could make the difference between another solid finish and a genuine opportunity to fight for victory.

“I feel like we’re starting to pull it back together where we’re just, you know, more consistently fast. We have good long run pace.

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“And we just got to work on some details, some restarts, some pit road execution, and get ourselves in that top mix that we’re accustomed to. But I’d rather be finishing the top 10 than I would 15th and vice versa or whatever. But I think it’s just trying to get that last little bit, and hopefully we find that in the last four races.”

With four races remaining, Byron is focused on finding the extra performance needed to put the No. 24 Chevrolet back in contention for wins. While his championship hopes have dimmed considerably since last year’s regular-season title, he believes the team’s recent progress could still produce stronger results.

The challenge now is turning that promise into consistent race-day execution before the season ends. For William Byron, the goal is clear: regain Hendrick Motorsports’ winning form and finish the year with momentum to carry into 2027.