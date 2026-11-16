Fourteen points. That was the gap between Jesse Love and a second straight NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship when Justin Allgaier finished seventh at Homestead-Miami Speedway and clinched the 2026 title. Three weeks earlier, on Oct. 17, Love had won at Phoenix and stood atop the postseason standings. Then the schedule turned, and so did the math.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked after the Homestead finale whether Martinsville was the right fit that late in the season, Love gave a blunt answer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think Martinsville and Talladega being the last two of the last three races is kind of a joke. At the end of the day, you’re going to have it somewhere. In a points-situation format like this, it doesn’t really matter a whole lot where you place those two races. So, there’s definitely an argument for that, but at the same time Martinsville and Talladega open up a lot of situations where you take the control out of the driver and the crews and the car’s hands, right?” Love told SpeedFreaks on YouTube.

“And you put it in kind of somebody else’s hands. So because of that, no, I will say I don’t like Martinsville and Talladega being the last, you know, the last three times. Don’t want to, you know, be the one to make excuses and to, you know, be a victim of your environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s probably a bad mindset to have. So I always go into it knowing that it’s the same for everybody. But if you’re asking me on a neutral level and taking the competitor side out of it, I just think there are much better options where you’re going to put it in the driver’s hands.”

“But I mean, last week, like, you know, anybody in the field can ruin your race at Martinsville, and anybody in the field can ruin your race at Talladega. Not that that’s a knock on anybody else in the field that’s not fighting for a title because they 100% deserve the right to go out there and race for a win, but you are probably ignoring the common sense aspect of it if you don’t, you know, kind of see that side of the story.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Love’s concern is control. At Talladega, a driver depends on the cars around him; a drafting partner changing lanes or a line losing momentum can erase a run. Martinsville’s tight corners leave little room for error, and contact can alter a contender’s race.

The final standings show how thin the margin was. Allgaier finished the Chase with 2,477 points without winning a postseason race, 14 ahead of Love, with Carson Kvapil 28 back and Sheldon Creed 33. The result made Allgaier, the 2024 champion, the first JR Motorsports driver to win multiple series titles.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Phoenix, the schedule ran Talladega, Martinsville and Homestead, where Brandon Jones took the finale win. Love had warned that Talladega could throw a wrench into the standings, yet he framed it as one step toward back-to-back titles.

Jesse Love Has Criticized Martinsville Before

Love has had tricky days at both tracks this year. In March, he and Rajah Caruth traded bumps at Martinsville and talked in the garage afterward; Love finished 12th. At Talladega in April, he started first, led 37 laps and finished seventh. Love knows the other side of a finale: he won the 2025 championship at Phoenix with a late-race restart charge to take the checkered flag.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2026 Chase put 12 drivers in a points race with no eliminations. Points reset before the postseason; the regular-season champion received a 25-point head start, wins were worth 55 points, and the most points after the finale won the title. That structure makes every late result count, but it cannot erase each track’s variables, as this year’s finish showed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stakes drew eyes: The CW reported 1,181,000 viewers for the Homestead finale, the strongest championship race audience since 2019.

For Love, the principle is simple: a champion should be the driver and team that performs best, not the one who survives circumstances beyond their control. He is not asking NASCAR to make the route easier. He wants the closing races to put more of the outcome in the competitors’ hands.