‘King of the Hill’ Fuels Veteran NASCAR Driver’s Double Duty at Iowa Speedway

It’s not often that we see a veteran NASCAR driver return to competition. The last of it came early in 2025 when David Starr, absent from the Series for several years, made a comeback at Atlanta’s EchoPark Speedway with Garage 66 and a season-opening event, marking a rare return to the national stage and tying into a media narrative for his team. And now, that momentum continues as another seasoned driver prepares for an emotional double-duty weekend at Iowa Speedway, returning to race in both Cup and Xfinity cars at his hometown track.

With the event themed around Hulu’s iconic King of the Hill revival, it promises competition, excitement, and nostalgic storytelling as driver and show intersect in a homecoming celebration. Fans will get to see not just high-speed action, but a heartfelt tribute to hometown pride and animated Americana.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

King of the Hill season 14 debut honor to be made at Iowa Speedway

In a high-octane fusion of motorsports and pop culture, NASCAR driver Joey Gase is set to make a unique hometown statement at Iowa Speedway with the special Joey Gase x King of the Hill collaboration. He’ll pilot themed cars in both series: the Cup Series’ Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol on Sunday, August 3, driving the No. 66 Ford Mustang for Garage 66, and the Xfinity Series’ Hy-Vee Perks 250 on Sunday, August 2, in the No. 53 Chevrolet Camaro owned by Joey Gase Motorsports.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The timing aligns with Hulu’s launch of King of the Hill season 14, arriving on Monday, August 4. The beloved animated series, which originally aired from 1997-2009 and spanned 13 seasons, has returned with its familiar voice cast: Mike Judge, Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Root, Lauren Tom, and Toby Huss, and promises to appeal to longtime racing fans and TV viewers alike.

Gase, a Cedar Rapids native, expressed his pride in representing both the show and his Iowa roots on track. He has extensive experience at Iowa Speedway, with over 18 national series starts, including his best Xfinity finish in 2024 at this venue, and more than 390 total national NASCAR starts. This weekend demands peak performance and local connection as he races before his home state crowds across two series.

His familiarity with the 0.875-mile oval offers a key advantage. Gase combines hometown motivation with the tactical knowledge of the track’s quirks, a crucial asset as he balances back-to-back races over Saturday and Sunday’s Cup Series, switching cars, teams, and series mid-weekend. Fans will be watching to see if the local legend and themed marketing can translate into strong finishes.

Joey Gase couldn’t hold back his excitement, saying, “I am excited to have King of the Hill not only on my Xfinity car, but also my Cup car, at my home track, Iowa Speedway. It is a show that I have been watching since I was a teen, and it’s going to be really cool to help them set off their brand-new season on Hulu.”

NASCAR’s marketing partners, like Hulu and King of the Hill, see the event as more than just a race; it is a brand synergy in action. A veteran driver represents both his past and his rules, sporting vibrant show-branded liveries and setting the stage for a weekend that’s about entertainment as much as speed.

With Iowa Speedway as the backdrop and Gase as the centerpiece, the double-duty stunt aims to blend motorsport tradition with pop culture nostalgia, creating a memorable spectacle for both series and renewing the link between racing, storytelling, and hometown pride. Speaking of nostalgia, Dale Junior is also set to return with Budweiser at the iconic MLB speedway classic on August 3, but October is what the fans should be looking out for.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dale Junior sets his eyes on racing at the grassroots level

Dale Junior, long retired from full-time cup competition, has confirmed that he will return to the racing seat in October of this year, joining the zMAX CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car event at Tri-County Speedway in Granite Falls, North Carolina, on October 4. Sporting a refreshed Sun Drop-sponsored No. 8 JR Motorsports car, the appearance extends his trend of selective entries into the grassroots during events, offering fans a rare sight of the NASCAR Hall of Famer behind the wheel.

While continuing as a high-profile broadcaster in team ownership rules throughout 2025, including commentary duties on Amazon Prime Video and TNT, Junior has signaled an appetite for racing beyond the studio with several late-model appearances confirmed throughout the season. His race at Tri-County marks yet another crossover moment, merging the histories of NASCAR’s legacy with grassroots-level competition, continuing a personal tradition that also includes Florence and Cordele Motor Speedway events.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This returned to the track echoes a broader strategy, leveraging nostalgia and star power to produce in NASCAR. Just as Gase’s King of the Hill tie-in reinforces storytelling in hometown appeal in Iowa, Junior’s limited late-model schedule taps into a fan base eager to see him race again, reviving an iconic brand while keeping engagement high. With the fall calendar offering fewer mainstream racing distractions, Juniors’ Tri-County run becomes a centerpiece, a showcase for both grassroots racing culture and the marketing potential of a legend rediscovering the seat. Fans will gather not just to see him race but also to reconnect with the broader narrative of NASCAR’s golden era and participate in its evolving story.