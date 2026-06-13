Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeNASCAR

“Knew My Wrist Was Broke”- Christopher Bell Breaks Silence With Health Update on Alarming Injury Days After Secretive Michigan Exit

google_perference

Add us on Google

Vikrant Damke

Share:

Link Copied!

Jun 13, 2026 | 4:16 PM EDT

HomeNASCAR

“Knew My Wrist Was Broke”- Christopher Bell Breaks Silence With Health Update on Alarming Injury Days After Secretive Michigan Exit

google_perference

Add us on Google

Vikrant Damke

Share:

Link Copied!

Jun 13, 2026 | 4:16 PM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Erik Jones was in the infield care center when Bell was brought in, with his earpiece knocked out during impact, so his spotter and wife had no idea if he was conscious. Jones watched him from the next bed and gave the most real update on Bell’s injury at that time: “That is as violent as it gets.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It wasn’t until Tuesday that JGR confirmed a fractured left wrist and an injured ankle, after Bell went through X-rays upon returning home to North Carolina. Then, on Saturday at Pocono, Bell finally explained what happened inside the cockpit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Knew my wrist was broke right away because I couldn’t disconnect my shirt,” Christopher Bell told the media. “I was still hands on the wheel, hands turned left, and then my left hand, which was on the bottom, my wrist was bent over like that on the underside of the wheel, and then just the force into the steering wheel.”

On Lap 148 of the FireKeepers Casino 400, Chase Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet got loose on a restart and drifted up into Bell’s No. 20 Toyota entering Turn 3. Both cars hit the outside SAFER Barrier at nearly 200 mph. Bell’s Toyota caught fire on impact, and the SAFER Barrier itself was damaged badly enough that NASCAR red-flagged the race for repairs. Bell was evaluated at the infield care center and left Michigan without saying a word publicly. 

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Vikrant Damke

1,619 Articles

Vikrant Damke is a NASCAR writer at EssentiallySports, covering the Cup Series Sundays desk with a unique blend of engineering fluency and storytelling depth. He has carved out a niche decoding the data behind the Next Gen car and leading discussions on horsepower parity. Vikrant’s reporting also captures NASCAR’s generational pulse, from the karting successes of Brexton Busch to Keelan Harvick’s rapid rise, illustrating how legacy and innovation collide on race days. With his published work reaching a readership of over 1.5 million, Vikrant’s insights have been recognized and shared by fans and top NASCAR personalities alike. His journalistic approach combines technical knowledge with a keen narrative sense, delivering compelling coverage of on-track and off-track events that resonate across the racing community.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Shreya Singh

ADVERTISEMENT