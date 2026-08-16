“Know Better Than to Mess with the Cup Guys”: Truck Star Unmasks Big Regret After Fiery Corey Heim Clash

Ty Majeski had a fast truck at Richmond on Saturday. He was inside the top 10, the race was going his way, and he had every reason to feel good about where things were headed. Then Corey Heim pulled up behind him on Lap 84, and the next four laps unraveled everything. He gave an interview to Frontstretch afterwards, where he expressed this exact sentiment.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Yeah, I threw a little bit of a bad block,” Majeski said after the race. “I thought I was good enough, and then we got hooked together and tried to yield the spot to him, and then he sent me into three. Should probably know better than to mess with the Cup guys. They don’t have much to lose.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is how it went. Majeski was already in a tricky spot before Corey Heim even got there. Christian Eckes held him up off Turn 4, he lost momentum on the frontstretch, and Heim spotted the gap immediately. Heim went to the bottom. Majeski threw a block, chasing him all the way down to the apron. They made contact into Turn 1. Heim took fender damage but got the spot anyway.

Then on the very next lap, Heim came back. He tapped Majeski sideways in Turn 3, and as the trucks came apart, his fender found Majeski’s left-front tire. Three laps later it was flat. Majeski pitted under green, dropped two laps down, and that was basically the race. Heim, though, was not apologetic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was definitely there,” he said. “You could tell by the damage on my truck and his. I was a little frustrated, so I let him know. I think that was pretty fair.”

Majeski clawed one lap back late on a two-tire strategy. He needed half a lap more to get back onto the lead lap. He did not get it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I thought we had a really good truck at the end capable of winning,” he said. “But obviously nothing to show for it.”

He finished 19th. Kaden Honeycutt won. What made the whole thing worse is that Majeski already knew going in what kind of opponent he was dealing with. One who doesn’t have a lot on the line.

ADVERTISEMENT

Corey Heim does not run the full Truck Series schedule. He picks his spots with Tricon Garage, races hard, and goes back to preparing for a full-time Cup seat with 23XI Racing in 2027. He already has 15 Cup starts and has two wins to his name, one of them at the Brickyard 400.

No points lead to protect or championship to worry about, at least in the trucks. He can go for a move that a title contender sitting inside the top five of the standings would think twice about.

ADVERTISEMENT

That is the real difference. Majeski is racing for a Truck Series title. Every position matters, every incident has consequences. Corey Heim walked into Richmond with nothing on the line and everything to gain. That makes him dangerous in a way that is very hard to defend against, especially in the middle of a restart when decisions happen in half a second. Majeski figured that out the hard way. He said it himself.