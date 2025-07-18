NASCAR Driver Framed as ‘Culprit’ by Fans After Underdog Team Ceases to Exist

In NASCAR’s Xfinity Series, underdog teams often face an uphill battle, balancing limited resources with fierce competition. Our Motorsports, a team that’s been part of the series since 2020, knows this struggle well. Owned by Chris Our, a New England Modified team operator, they’ve seen highs like Brett Moffitt’s seventh-place finish at Talladega in 2020 and Anthony Alfredo’s seven top-10s in 2024. But as of July 19, 2025, their journey ends after Dover, with the team announcing about ceasing their operations.

NASCAR’s history is filled with stories of teams facing similar struggles. Take 2015, when Viva Motorsports, another small team in the Xfinity and Truck Series, shut down due to financial pressures, team owner Jamie Dick said, “It takes a tremendous level of commitment to compete at this level, especially with limited resources.”

It’s a reminder that even teams with passion can falter under the weight of NASCAR’s demands. Now, as Our Motorsports closes shop, fans are left grappling with loss, nostalgia, and, for some, a search for someone to blame, setting the stage for a deeper look into this unfolding drama. Let’s dive into the story and see how one driver became the focal point behind Our Motorsports’ closure.

As Our Motorsports announced its closure, the team said, “Our Motorsports and Kris Wright have officially parted ways following the Sonoma race on July 15, 2025. Our Motorsports will complete its season on Saturday in Dover, Del., with Kaz Grala behind the wheel of the number 5 Ferguson Chevrolet.” The attention quickly turned to Kris Wright, the team’s full-time driver for the No. 5 Chevy in 2025. Wright’s season was marked by struggles, averaging a 27.4 finish, far worse than Anthony Alfredo’s 18.5 in 2024, and frequent on-track incidents have drawn frustration from fans and possibly peers.

Wright’s performance likely strained the team’s already tight budget, with costly repairs and lost sponsorships. After 18 races this season, Wright is in 29th position in the overall driver standings. As the official statement of parting ways with the team came, Wright responded, “I appreciated the opportunity to work with Our Motorsports and to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season. While I’m stepping away from the No. 5 car, I’m excited for what lies ahead and thankful for all I’ve learned during my time in the Xfinity Series.”

His one top-10 finish (9th at Martinsville Speedway) and frequent crashes, like at Phoenix, where he finished 25th, and in 15 out of 18 races where he was not even in the top 20, may have sealed their fate. However, the team’s history shows deeper issues. In 2021-2022, they ran three cars, overextending resources, and by 2023, scaled back to one, indicating financial strain predating Wright.

Wright’s tenure, starting with high hopes, ended with the team’s closure, but it’s clear the team’s struggles were years in the making. The Reddit post announcing Our Motorsports’ closure sparked a flood of fan reactions, from sympathy to sharp criticism. These comments offer a window into how fans process such news, blending humor, nostalgia, and judgment. Let’s dive into some of these reactions and see what they reveal about the team’s legacy and Wright’s role in it.

Fans voice out their strong verdicts

One fan noted, “I don’t even blame Kris Wright. Our Motorsports spread themselves out too thin in the early 20s (3 cars all full-time or nearly full-time in 2021/2022), reduced to 1 car in 2023, and had to bring in a guy who’s not a good stock car racer because he had the immediate cash/sponsorship this year.” This comment highlights the team’s early ambition, fielding three cars at times, which likely stretched their finances thin. By 2023, they scaled back, but financial woes persisted, leading to Wright’s hiring for his sponsorship, not skill. His 27.4 average finish in 2025, compared to Alfredo’s 18.5 in 2024, may have worsened their situation, but this fan sees the root in past overextension.

Another fan quipped, “And on that day, Our Motorsports became Your Motorsports :(.” This humorous play on the team’s name reflects disappointment, turning “our” into “your” as a way to mourn their loss. It captures the emotional attachment fans have for small teams, even in their final moments, showing how NASCAR’s community feels the impact of closures personally.

“Sad day to have less Masshole ownership in the sport. Hope things are still going well for Chris and his family with the construction company out on the Cape. He’ll always have the Blaine Perkins Talladega stage win.” This highlights Chris Our’s Massachusetts roots and his construction business, adding regional flavor. It also references Perkins’ 2021 Talladega stage win, a rare highlight for Our Motorsports, showing fans value small teams’ moments.

“Kris Wright managed to wreck his car, the field, and the entire team operation. Nice.” This fan blames Wright’s on-track incidents, like crashes at Phoenix, for the team’s closure, reflecting frustration over his 27.4 average finish and one top-10. It’s a harsh take, but it mirrors fans’ tendency to scapegoat drivers in tough times.

“Sad for the 1984 HMS at Martinsville miracle story that won’t happen this time.” A fan compared this collapse to Hendrick Motorsports’ improbable 1984 Martinsville turnaround, when Ricky Rudd won from the back following multiple setbacks, suggesting such a comeback is impossible without stable infrastructure. Their point: miracles need more than driver grit; they require institutional support that Our Motorsports ultimately could not sustain.