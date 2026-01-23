Kurt Busch Struggles to Fight Back Tears as Life Comes Full Circle at Hall of Fame

Kurt Busch never imagined the road would end like this. Once NASCAR’s most intense and aggressive racer, the 2004 Cup Series champion was the first one to win the championship in the Chase for the Cup format. After all these years, his life has come full circle, as he is going to be inducted into the 2026 NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Since his retirement in 2022, the elder Busch has earned multiple accolades. He was included in the list of 75 Greatest NASCAR Drivers of All Time and the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame in 2023. Ahead of the prestigious Hall of Fame ceremony, Busch became very emotional as he let his feelings out while talking about this fated award.

Kurt Busch expresses gratitude for all involved in his NASCAR career

Busch was interviewed about his experience and his feelings regarding his recent achievement. The 34-race-winner failed to suppress his excitement, which conveys how special the upcoming ceremony is going to be for him. Holding back tears in his eyes, he said,

“It really kicks in at that moment, especially in the room we’re in and all of the ones you’ve watched. I watched walk in as legends and guys that I raced against [and] shared track with for so many years. It really hits ya — with all the names and the power of only 70 of us that are in that room. So truly blessed. I had a great ride, got humbled. It’s been great.”

It’s true. Kurt Busch’s former rivals and fellow Cup Series drivers are among the NASCAR Hall of Famers. Busch has competed fiercely with them over the years in the NASCAR Cup Series. But alongside them, Busch is also sharing the HOF with legends like Dale Earnhardt, Richard Petty, Jimmie Johnson, and others who have defined the entire NASCAR Cup Series for what it is today.

He also reiterated his gratitude towards the people who helped him shape his Cup Series career.

“To get the call, and for it to be first ballot, it’s even extra special. And it’s a quick reflection of all of the people that helped me — all [the] team owners, the crew members, the volunteers. The uncharted territory that I felt like I was in a lot of times, whether going up or trying to rebound back up. And so it’s… there’s so many stories going down memory lane with everyone is very special.”

Alongside Kurt Busch, Ray Hendrick, and Harry Gant have earned themselves a place in the 2026 NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Speaking of NASCAR Hall of Fame inductees, a certain 2018 HOF inductee was also moved earlier today. It was none other than Ray Evernham.

Ray Evernham earns a special place in Rick Hendrick’s HMS headquarters

Ray Evernham was once a crew chief for Hendrick Motorsports. As a crew chief, he introduced the idea of young and fit individuals taking care of the pit stops. It was an idea that immediately put the Hendrick Motorsports team on top and helped win races. This model was adopted by the other teams eventually.

In 2026, Hendrick Motorsports opened a new facility for its crew members at its headquarters. Their sponsorship deal with Atrium Health helped them build the Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center. It is a state-of-the-art health and wellness facility that aims to bring the best for the crew that runs the team during race weekends.

Recognizing his contribution to the team and his revolutionary idea of bringing fit individuals to the team and helping them stay healthy, the team has named the main conference hall of the Athletic Center after Ray Evernham. While inaugurating the Ray Evernham Conference hall, Evernham was emotional and even joked about crying.

Hendrick Motorsports’ move to give a tribute to the very member who laid the foundations to this idea has been greatly appreciated. Rick Hendrick has emphasized time and again the importance of treating the crew well and taking care of their health. The Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center is proof of his dedication to his team and the former members as well.