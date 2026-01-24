Kurt Busch’s Raw Confession Revives Jack Roush’s Forgotten Empire That Once Ruled NASCAR

A legend is born in the right environment. Kurt Busch hung up his firesuit back in 2022, but his legendary achievements are hardly in the shadows. With his fresh induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, the Cup Series star’s dynamic career is in the spotlight. Ranging from a championship in a new format to coaching new and rowdy drivers, Busch’s achievements have been plenty. But they have been possible due to Jack Roush’s star-studded workplace.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Kurt Busch walks down a shining memory lane

“The relationship that I built with Mark Martin, Jeff Burton, his veterans, Matt Kenseth, him and I were teammates in the Cup Series – we all pushed each other. I mean, the Hall of Famers who are in the Hall of Fame already, I’m joining that group. With Biffle and Jeff right on the cusp, there’s no stronger dynasty,” Kurt Busch proudly said in an interview for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2026 awards. “So thank you, Jack, thank you to all the crew chiefs, sponsors. In the early 2000s, Roush Racing was really good.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kurt Busch, 47, was elected in his first year of eligibility by the NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Panel. This prestigious recognition demands revisiting Kurt Busch’s finest achievements. Busch fetched the 2004 Cup Series title in the first year of the Chase format, along with 19 race trophies. Although he has worked with many teams, like Penske Racing, Phoenix Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing, and 23XI Racing, RFK Racing stands out for him.

Driving the No. 97 Ford gave Kurt Busch plenty of lessons because of the caliber of drivers he raced with. These stars included Mark Martin and Jeff Burton, alongside 2003 Cup champion Matt Kenseth, Hall of Famer Carl Edwards, and 19-time Cup winner Greg Biffle. So in total, there were five championship-eligible drivers competing alongside Busch. That symbolized Jack Roush’s forgotten empire, and Busch was glad to be a part of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Roush gave me my big break,” Kurt Busch continued. He earned a Craftsman Truck Series seat and a Cup seat in 2000. “Matt Chambers came out to Tucson to watch my late-model runs. He liked what he saw, he reported back to Max Jones, and magic was born when I raced in the Truck Series in the 2000s.”

He especially mentioned Greg Biffle, who tragically passed away in December 2025. “Biffle was my teammate; he had two years of experience already. But him and I gel, it was like peanut butter jelly. Our relationship was so strong; we were young, we were goofing off, maybe messed up a couple of cars.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While Kurt Busch spent his best days under Roush, his worst days were also a reality.

Working on his shortcomings

Kurt Busch is undoubtedly one of the most talented drivers. However, he harbored a notorious reputation. In a 2002 Brickyard 400 race, things got heated between Busch and Jimmy Spencer. In response to an aggressive move, Busch climbed out of the car, ran into the middle of the track, and gestured angrily at the passerby, Spence,r during the caution flag. This was just one of the on-track altercations with fellow drivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kurt Busch’s questionable side also extended beyond the track, involving personal controversies and clashes with the media. Nevertheless, Busch overcame that adversity in his career. He credits former Rouch Racing teammate Mark Martin and Furniture Row Racing owner Barney Visser for their guidance through the tough times. This was particularly when Busch joined Furniture Row in 2013 after a year with the underfunded Phoenix Racing program.

By the time he retired in 2022, Kurt Busch was not only working on himself but also advising young drivers like Bubba Wallace to pull through tough times.

The phenomenal growth and star-studded career of Kurt Busch is something for the history books. Despite the regrettable events, the driver can look forward to leaving a lasting legacy in the sport.