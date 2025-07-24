Kyle Busch Admits RCR’s Biggest Weakness Days After Richard Childress’ Outcry

In 2023, Busch made a high‑profile switch to Richard Childress Racing (RCR), returning to Chevrolet with hopes of rejuvenating both himself and the team. At the time, he was buoyed by a trio of early-season victories at Auto Club, Talladega, and Gateway. Yet despite this pedigree and momentum, the following seasons haven’t panned out the way he would have liked. After missing the playoffs last year and failing to keep his 19-year streak alive, Rowdy has found himself in a similar predicament in 2025.

Most recently at Dover, Kyle Busch initially looked strong, running within the top eight during Stage 1. However, as the race progressed, his No. 8 Chevrolet began to lose grip, leading to a drop in performance. By Stage 2, he had slipped to 12th and continued to struggle with loose handling and tire wear issues, ultimately crossing the finish line in 11th place.

The tension boiled over recently at Kansas, where Busch was heard over team radio lambasting the new Next Gen car. “Un-f—— believable. This car s—- so bad. Thank you, NASCAR.” Such public vitriol set the stage for his most introspective interview yet. One where he laid bare the real issue behind RCR and the #8 team’s slump.

Kyle Busch aired out his demands to be back in contention

In a recent sit-down at the Pat McAfee show, Busch said, “I tell you, it is not due to a lack of effort. Engineers are trying to figure it out”. Rowdy remained confident in his team’s ability to find a solution. He went on to say, “The balance of the race cars has been pretty good this year, it’s just the lack of speed.” Rowdy defended his crew’s work ethic and setup prowess. He admitted that the cars handle well, but simply don’t have the pace to match their peers. This mirrors broader anxieties within RCR. Developmental deficits, and not teamwork, are blamed for lagging potential.

He continued to say, “There are just guys that are out there who just have more potential, they’re just a little bit faster.” This pointed comparison isn’t just modesty, it’s a diagnosis. Despite RCR’s solid engineering foundation, its performance ceiling is visibly below rivals. Historically, RCR has battled similar shortfalls, and Busch’s candor highlights repeated technical challenges. This ranges from aero inefficiencies to engine mapping limitations, threatening their playoff prospects.

Surprisingly, Busch hasn’t been too critical of the equipment and resources he is working with at RCR. But after the disheartening finish at Dover, where Rowdy looked poised for a top 5 finish, even veteran owner Richard Childress lost his cool on team radio, “Gotta get some race cars. We are in trouble. Period.”

Childress, back in the day, used to enjoy the highest of highs with Dale Earnhardt, being in the mix for a championship run. But his cars are struggling to qualify for the playoffs in the Next Gen era.

Looking ahead to races like the Brickyard 400 and other upcoming short tracks, urgency is palpable. More than ever, Busch and RCR need to close the speed gap. Success this season could solidify his legacy with Childress. Failure, on the other hand, could reignite speculation about his future outside RCR. Compared to his time at JGR, RCR needs to prove that Busch’s faith in the switch wasn’t misplaced. Should they find speed soon, it could silence critics and restore momentum. But the clock is ticking, and Busch expects action, not effort alone.

Out of form, Busch remains confident about his competitive NASCAR edge

Kyle Busch may be enduring a rough patch at Richard Childress Racing (RCR), but he remains one of NASCAR’s most formidable talents. With 63 Cup Series wins, including two Brickyard 400 triumphs, Busch is known for pushing his car and limits to the razor’s edge. In a recent interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Rowdy revealed that it was all a numbers game, citing percentages. He further went on to show how it is sometimes about the driver and not about the drive. That finely tuned instinct remains his secret weapon, though it may not be enough to mask RCR’s raw performance gap.

Despite this edge, the No. 8 Chevy still lacks straight-line speed and race-day punch. Busch, now winless in 2025, has aired frustration with both his team’s pace and the Next‑Gen package during a recent radio rant at Kansas. Yet even as he vents, he’s confident in his edge behind the wheel. Such is the contrast that reveals both grit and determination. And now, he’s shared what keeps him believing, even when the car doesn’t.

Busch broke it down clearly. “I could push it to that 100.5% line and just a little bit over the edge … where everybody else sort of lies within that 97 to 98% range.” This feeling he refers to is a razor-sharp instinct honed over a decade. A skill that allows him to maximize every ounce of performance from any setup. It’s a precision few drivers possess. This explains why Busch has remained a top threat, even amidst underperforming machinery.