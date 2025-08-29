Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski Losing Relevance With Time, Claims Insider

They defined NASCAR folklore, and no one can take that away from them. It is no secret that Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski once stood as two of NASCAR’s fiercest competitors, each carving out championship legacies and reputations for being relentless on the track. However, in 2025, the dominance feels like a distant memory. Both drivers have struggled to find speed, missing victories and playoff security, with younger stars consistently outpacing them. Now, one NASCAR insider didn’t mince words about what the near future holds for the duo.

Back in their prime, Keselowski and Busch were the fiery torchbearers of Cup Series glory. Brad clinched the championship in 2012, while Busch added two more titles to his résumé in 2015 and 2019. Their rivalry was legendary, on and off the track; sparks flew. Remember Keselowski’s unforgettable line at Bristol Motor Speedway: “Kyle Busch is an a–!”? That moment alone lessened some of the intensity between them. But fast forward to now, and both veterans are riding a rough patch, and their once-burning feud has all but cooled.

And one NASCAR insider believes that both their times are up. Speaking on PRN Live, Doug Rice warned about Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch’s futures. He said, “And I look back at the career of Martin Truex Jr. His last year in the game, not winning. We never thought that he was going to win a race the last three seasons. Jimmie Johnson. Jimmie Johnson, seven-time champion, couldn’t scratch a win maybe we’re at that point now with Kyle Busch. Maybe we’re there with Brad Keselowski. Yeah, they could all go out and win a race again but I think every race that goes by, the odds of them getting back to a relevant status in the NASCAR Cup Series world, Brad Gillie, get less and less.”

There seems to be a pattern among champions. In his farewell season of 2020, NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson’s once unbreakable output took a noticeable dip. He managed only 10 top 10 finishes, marking the lowest tally of his storied career. The pinnacle came in his final start at Phoenix, a solid fifth place in the Season Finale 500, making him the best finisher among those not in championship contention. The pandemic-marred year was a tough one—no playoff berth, no final victory lap, just a subdued curtain call for one of NASCAR’s all-time greats.

Meanwhile, Martin Truex Jr., the 2017 Cup champion, hung up his full-time helmet after the 2024 season, but bowing out with zero wins was a stark contrast to his big years. Despite a respectable tally of 5 top fives and 11 top tens in possessions, he failed to cross the finish line 1st even once in one of his rarest winless seasons. He made the playoffs on points but exited early in the round of 16, ultimately placing a respectable 10th in the final standings. A valiant but quiet farewell for the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran.

And the two champions—Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch — seem to be following this blueprint. Could this mark the end of their era? Adding more drama, both Brad and Kyle have been plagued by DNFs and underwhelming stats this year. According to the 2025 Cup standings, Kyle sits 20th with 541 points, no wins, only 2 top fives, seven top tens, and 2 DNFs. Keselowski fares not much better, 22nd with 515 points, zero wins, 4 top fives, eight top tens, and a rough 6 DNFs.

Both have officially missed the playoff card, with Brad eliminated in the round of 16 and Busch desperately needing a win to sneak back in. But the 2025 NASCAR Playoff list looks strong with 16 ruthless drivers ready to fight for the trophy. While Kyle Busch missed out on the fun, a NASCAR veteran understands why it unfolded.

Kevin Harvick reveals why Kyle Busch “just can’t finish the deal”

The Next Gen era has been anything but kind to Kyle Busch. Since 2022, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion has endured back-to-back first-round playoff exits, and after going winless in the regular season, he has now missed the postseason for the second year, a first in his career. Busch hasn’t tasted victory since June 2023, and of his 63 career Cup wins, only one has come in the Next Gen era.

For a driver nicknamed Rowdy for his relentless competitiveness, the results have been far from what fans are used to seeing. On Tuesday’s Happy Hour podcast, Kevin Harvick suggested the root of the problem lies in Busch’s struggle to adapt to the Gen7 car. The traits that once defined Kyle—pushing the car beyond the limits, saving it, and giving detailed feedback on setup changes—do not translate as effectively in the current generation.

Kevin Harvick called it; he said, “I think this car has totally disrupted everything that has made Kyle Busch good. It’s way different dynamic of what it takes to make the cargo fast. You’re not building cars that are specifically built to your driving style and from an aero balance standpoint. You’ve got what you got. Every time that this 8 car is in position, it’s a spin out, or wreck or something on pit road or something happens that’s going on and just can’t finish the deal.”

However, Busch has stayed composed publicly; the weight of these struggles surely lingers beneath the surface. Nearly two decades after his dominance, his stint with Richard Childress Racing has so far fallen short of expectations. The difference now is that Kyle seems to have more fans rooting for his comeback. Harvick is among them, believing the sport is better when Kyle is performing at his peak, and many in the NASCAR community would agree.