Kyle Busch and Samantha Shuts Down Daughter’s First Racing Choice While She Learns the Basics of Driving

Kyle Busch’s son, Brexton Busch, is already making a name for himself in the racing circuit. Coming from the Busch bloodline, where both Kyle and his elder brother Kurt Busch built successful careers in motorsports, it’s hardly surprising to see the next generation follow the same path. However, it’s not just Brexton. Kyle and his wife also want their daughter, Lennix Busch, to learn the basics of driving and racing, though not necessarily in the way she might prefer.

Kyle Busch shares how teaching his daughter to race will differ from coaching his son

In the recent Certified Oversharer podcast with Samantha Busch, Kyle Busch discussed their daughter’s racing future and how the Richard Childress Racing man taught her about the flags in NASCAR and the basics of driving, such as braking.

“I taught her flags already, and we’re teaching her the brakes, how to stop,” Busch said.

“Not like when she ran over Brexton’s pit bike already,” Samantha Busch pitched in.

Busch reiterated, “No, it’s easy to go. That’s the hard part of learning how to stop.”

Following this, Mrs. Busch chipped in again, and this was when she spoke about how little Lennix chose her number, but that is not what the Busch family wants. Reiterating this, Mrs. Busch said:

“That should be interesting. Well, she already picked out her number. She’s already picked out her car, though. We’re changing her number. I mean, her number’s close. She wants 67 obviously, where we want her to be 777 because you’re seven years apart with your sibling.”

“I am too, and so are Brexton and Lennix,” Busch added further.

Explaining the reason behind the choice, Samantha Busch stated,

“So we thought 777 would be cool. And I also think there’s like the Vegas tie. It’s a lot. It was actually really cool.”

Getty INDIANAPOLIS, IN – JULY 24: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Skittles Toyota, celebrates with his wife, Samantha, and son, Brexton, after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Crown Royal Presents the Combat Wounded Coalition 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 24, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jeff Curry/NASCAR via Getty Images)

Notably, Lennix Key Busch is the second child of Kyle Busch and his wife, Samantha, born on May 10, 2022. She was born via a gestational carrier following the couple’s well-documented journey with infertility. She is the younger sister of Brexton Locke Busch, who was born in 2015

This also happens to be the same gap that Kurt Busch, former NASCAR driver and champion, has with Kyle Busch, and Samantha Busch has with Sarah Harshman, her biological sister. While Lennox Busch has yet to come out and show the racing fanatics her skills, her brother indeed impressed them with all the skills.

The young Busch will make his debut in the Limited Late Model at the Madera Speedway on March 14. A Tulsa Shootout Golden Driller champion in the Junior Sprint category, his father wants him to go a long way and break his own record in NASCAR.

Kyle Busch hypes son Brexton Busch to break NASCAR record

With two Cup titles and an O’Reilly Auto Parts Series to his name, Kyle Busch is surely one of the best drivers in NASCAR. However, Busch is known for the number of races he won across three national series races.

He has 63 Cup, 102 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and 68 Truck Series race wins to his name, making it a staggering 233 victories, the highest in the sport. In 2010, Busch won 24 races, making it the highest in a single season.

“It depends on what the rules look like down the road. My years of being able to rack up so many wins were when there were no limitations on being able to run the Truck Series races and the Xfinity Series races,” Busch said in a recent interview with Fox8.

As the RCR driver is almost at the dusk of his career, he knows someone will break his record, but Busch wants that someone to be his son, Brexton Busch.

“It was pretty awesome winning 20-23 races in a season across all three series, but we will see what that looks like going forward. All records are meant to be broken, right? Maybe I will stick around for a long, long time. Maybe someone out there will one day break it. Maybe I am training that young guy who’s going to break it. My son, Brexton.”

With that said, it will be interesting to see if Brexton Busch manages to make his NASCAR debut and break his father’s record in the years to come. However, for now, Kyle Busch needs to focus on 2026 and break his two-year-long winless streak.