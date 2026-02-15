Kyle Busch Announces His Stance on Retirement Amidst Growing Contract Fears

Kyle Busch has been an integral part of the NASCAR Cup Series for over two decades, but his experience with Richard Childress Racing since 2023 has brought his future into question. While he is one of the winningest drivers in the sport, he hasn’t been in the Cup Series Victory Lane since 2023. As talk about his retirement grows louder, Busch recently cleared the air with an interesting announcement.

Kyle Busch is not done yet

“I don’t feel like I’m at the age to hang it up. Like I’m not done yet, there’s plenty more to do.”

Busch is one of the most experienced drivers in the field currently. At 40, his age didn’t seem to be hurting his competitiveness up until 2023. Moreover, the fact that he clinched the pole position at Daytona after all these years is a sign that he hasn’t lost it yet.

It wouldn’t be a stretch to claim that he could definitely be a race winner this season. However, Busch is here for more.

“I’m at the age where there’s still more championships available, you know, being able to put the rest of the pieces together to be able to have all of that around you to go out there and achieve that is another thing,” he said ahead of the 500.

As of now, it is tough to say if RCR will be back to winning ways this season. Back in 2023, they still had a lead in the development of the Next-Gen cars, but as other teams caught up, they have struggled with pace, leading to the win drought that Busch is currently going through.

Nevertheless, he seems excited for the new season. Understandably, the pole position has lifted spirits within the #8 team and also for the Busch family.

Although like any other driver, winning is Busch’s main target, he also has a lot to prove.

Busch on proving himself to “detractors”

Throughout the years, Busch has managed to win 63 Cup races and over 100 times in the NOAP Series. With three championships under his belt, Kyle Busch has proved himself against the competition. Yet, there is more the 40-year-old is eyeing on.

“I think there’s a lot of people out there that want to be detractors and want to say that you’re too old, you can’t do it, this and that. And I’m like, all I did was move from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing, and when I first got here, we won three races in one year,” he said.

Busch remained a fan-favorite for a long time, but that changed after his signing with Richard Childress Racing. He has been struggling with the team. Despite coming close to victory multiple times, Busch has missed out on it.

This, naturally, has led to some harsh criticism. As of now, there has been no major revamp in the team’s work. But the return of the Chase format this season might turn the switch for Kyle Busch. Competing for the title more on the basis of points and staying less dependent on race wins can give him a better finishing position this year, or even a shot at the title. But until then, a large question mark lingers in front of his future in the Cup Series.