Kyle Busch Breaks Silence on Viral Father-Son Clip as He Explains His Rowdy Parenting Moves

Kyle Busch’s son, Brexton Busch, is one of the most exciting upcoming talents in NASCAR, and his racing record rightfully justifies that. As of 2026, younger Busch has over 150 career victories, and one can expect him to follow in his father’s footsteps. As mentioned, Busch Sr. is already mentoring his son for success; a clip of it went viral recently, after which the Richard Childress Racing driver opened up about it.

Kyle Busch’s mentorship with son Brexton Busch

On the Teardown podcast, Busch unraveled the behind-the-scenes story of the video, in which he was seen speaking to his son about his racing. Having invested a lot of money and time into his son’s racing career, Busch, as a responsible father, said:

“That’s not just the first tough conversation we’ve ever had. I mean, we’ve had plenty of those conversations. That was just the, I guess the first time Lucas had his camera on and then decided to post it. And I didn’t even know it was going out. But you know, the fact of the matter was we kept chasing Brexton and what he was telling us, “I’m loose, I’m tight, I’m loose, I’m tight. And we’re adjusting the car back and forth. And every time he hits a racetrack, it’s different.”

Following this, Busch explained why he showed his son tough love, which fans did not appreciate. Speaking about why he was too critical of the 10-year-old, here’s what the two-time Cup Series champion said:

“And so finally I was just like, we have to stop touching the race car. We just have to let this kid go drive it, learn, and figure it out because it’s close. And so I was looking at the other kids’ data and the data I have… But it’s not working like you have to speed up here or whatever. And then he goes out there and sits on the pole the next day. So I’m like, I laid into him. And then he’s like, well, I’m gonna go prove him wrong, right. Just like a Busch would.”

Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 01: R-L Kyle Busch speaks with his son Brexton Locke Busch prior to the start of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Craftsman Truck Series Victoria s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts on March 1, 2024, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV.

Thanks to Kyle Busch‘s revelation, fans now know that Brexton Busch often complains about the car and that the Richard Childress Racing driver assures him with mentorship and guidance. With this, Busch also explained that Brexton often races and claims success amid a major transition in his life.

Currently, Brexton Busch is competing in the Jr. Late Model division, driving the #18B car for Wilson Motorsports. Prior to this, his key achievements include the 2025 Tulsa Shootout Golden Driller in the Jr. Sprint class and the INEX Bandolero Bandits National Championship, where he picked up 23 wins in 33 starts.

In 2024, Brexton claimed 48 wins in the KKM Challenge and several races in 2022 and 2023. While the son has been successful in recent times, it hasn’t been the case for the father, who is still searching for a win after 93 races and is determined to do so.

Kyle Busch determined to answer critics in 2026

Having failed to win races in the last two seasons, Kyle Busch is determined to make the 2026 season count and prove his doubters wrong. Speaking to the media ahead of the Daytona 500, Busch said:

“I think there are a lot of people out there that want to be detractors and want to say that you’re too old, you can’t do it, this and that. And I’m like, all I did was move from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing, and when I first got here, we won three races in one year.”

Notably, Busch’s last win came at the Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology Raceway on June 4, 2023. From then, it has always been ‘maybe the next race’ for the Richard Childress Racing star.

However, the 2026 Daytona 500 qualifying showed a positive side, as Busch denied Joe Gibbs Racing’s Chase Briscoe the pole. With that said. It will be interesting to see if the 40-year-old driver from Las Vegas manages to convert the pole into victory.