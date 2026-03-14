Kyle Busch Confirms Days of Thunder Sequel Involvement as He Urges Caution for NASCAR’s Hollywood Dream

NASCAR fans, it’s time to rejoice. Merely days after the rumors of a Days of Thunder sequel hit the internet, Kyle Busch has already confirmed it. ‘Rowdy’ is in talks with the writer of the movie, although he did not reveal any names yet. If this sequel is released, it will be NASCAR’s first attempt to set foot in Hollywood in the 21st century. However, Busch is also adamant that the production house tread carefully.

Kyle Busch gives stern warning about Days of Thunder legacy

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The original movie starring Tom Cruise is a cult classic. Partly because of the way the entire movie and direction were handled. With direct involvement from NASCAR and a championship-winning team, Hendrick Motorsports, the movie was rather sensible about its approach.

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Busch wants the creators of the sequel to remember that factor and keep it in mind when they create the new story for the sequel.

“I don’t know how much NASCAR’s involvement is, whether they’re the ones calling for it or not. But obviously, I think it would be something cool. It would be special. You’ve got to be careful with it, right?

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“Because the first one was so good, you don’t want to screw up the second one. So, it’s always hard to come back with a better second chance at making a movie.”

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But that is common advice that any NASCAR driver and fan of the original Days of Thunder movie would give. Busch’s personal opinions about the sequel are far more positive and actually make the audience feel optimistic about the sequel’s relevance.

“No, it’s awesome. I’ve had a chance to speak with the writer a couple times about some of the ideas and whatnot. So that’s been pretty fun and interesting to see what the concept may be or may not be. But yeah, we’re certainly looking forward to it and seeing it come to fruition.”

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Now that a driver himself has confirmed that a sequel is indeed under wraps, it will be interesting to see how things progress in the near future. What awaits next is a plethora of leaks and rumors surrounding the movie and its production.

With the likes of Jerry Bruckheimer at the helm of this ship, fans can expect some snippets of movie shoots to take place during race weekends in the 2026 or upcoming seasons.

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While that is one legacy Kyle Busch is careful about, he is rather optimistic and excited about another one.

Kyle Busch looks forward to special appearance by brother

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“Their incredible careers and deep connections to this historic track make them the perfect choices to give the command for one of the most anticipated and exciting races of the NASCAR Cup Series season.”

These were Darlington Raceway president Josh Harris’s words when he announced Kurt Busch and Harry Gant as co-marshals for the NASCAR race this weekend. Kurt Busch‘s involvement in the race is a special occasion after his induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame this year.

A moment that makes his brother even more proud. “I mean, when you see some of these guys that retire and move on into different roles, you kind of see them come back and do things. And so, obviously, that’s no different. Good for him. I think that’s pretty cool.”

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Not only that, Busch also reminded everyone of the closest finish record that his brother once held while racing against Ricky Craven.

“Obviously one of the closest finishes in NASCAR history, being there at that racetrack with him and Ricky Craven, him not coming out on the top end of it, but pretty exciting nonetheless, especially when you go back and watch the last five, seven laps of what that race was and then understand that Kurt had power steering issues and things like that.

“So, it was great for a long, long time being the number one closest finish, right? Good for him. And obviously the NASCAR Hall of Fame induction this offseason was very special as well, too. So yeah, he’s living it right.”

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The Goodyear 400 will become ever better for Busch if he manages to win the race with his brother and his son watching over him on Sunday. It will also break his unfortunate streak of two winless seasons in the Cup Series.

Busch needs this win desperately, and lately, his pace seems to be rather worrying if he wants it to happen at Darlington itself.