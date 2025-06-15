Kyle Busch Cuts Deep With Father’s Day Tribute as Dale Jr. Honors Racing Dads

In the club of NASCAR patriarchs, some names have lived long enough to be synonymous with legends, especially Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Tom Busch, two fathers whose tough-love approaches molded champions. Dale Sr. was not only a 7-time Cup champion but also a relentless figure whose hard-nosed persona off the track mirrored his racing style. For Dale Earnhardt Jr., some of the most memorable advice came like a whisper on the back porch. After a disappointing Busch Series outing, Dale Sr. found Junior sulking and said to the latter, “They’re going to fix that car. That’s where you should be. You should be wanting to fix your car. Where is that? Where is that inside of you? What’s missing in you, that you thought to come over here and sit on your ass and feel sorry for yourself?” This life lesson mirrored Dale Sr.’s self-made strength.

On the other hand, Tom Busch, a former racer himself, was instrumental in shaping Kyle and Kurt Busch’s early careers, demanding excellence. Long before his top-tier triumphs, Kyle Busch’s relationship with his father, Tom Busch, helped shape his competitive DNA. From the moment Kyle Busch won his first go-kart trophy, their relationship was forged with equal parts love and discipline. Busch often recounted how his dad taught him accountability from a young age, especially after the former, at six years old, accidentally wrecked a go-kart. That foundation fueled his blistering ascent, from winning the USAC Quarter Midget national championship at age 8 to becoming the youngest winner in NASCAR national series history at 19.

For both the Buschs and Earnhardts, Father’s Day carries weight shaped by these shared memories and scars. Their sentiments resonate deeply against a backdrop of early family sacrifice. The bonds transcend trophies; they are about legacy, love, and lessons passed from one generation of champions to the next, and the two veterans never forget to pay tribute to that legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Ode to the men who raised Dale Jr. and Kyle Busch

In a recent post on X, Dale Earnhardt Jr. emotionally recalled his father’s memories and celebrated Father’s Day with a picture of him and Dale Sr., writing, “Happy Fathers Day. Pretty cool club to be a part of. Cheers to all the dads and the happiness that it brings.” Not just an ode to his father, this was a salute to every father who has sacrificed enough to help their children grow into someone better than themselves. But even after 24 years of his death, Earnhardt Sr.’s teachings continue to influence Junior in his own career. While there are many memories that Dale Jr. has had with his father, the most iconic one came at Richmond Raceway in 2000, where the rookie faced off head-to-head with his father in The Winston. It marked the first time Jr. beat the Intimidator in a televised race.

In the formative years of Junior’s career, Dale Sr.‘s guidance wasn’t about racing lines, but about character. As Junior competed in Late Model stock cars, he recalled his dad’s priorities clearly, “He was more worried about me keeping my head on straight, keeping focused, than how to get into the corner.” Rather than coaching him on technique, Sr. coached him on life, insisting Dale Jr. be punctual, disciplined, and grounded.

But one of the few technical coaching sessions Junior recalled with his father came at Bristol Motor Speedway. Over the radio, Sr. slowed Dale Jr. down enough to emphasize momentum and rhythm. Dale Jr. later explained, “He basically was teaching me to get in the corner easier and off the corner harder … It made the lap more about momentum and timing.” What made these moments poignant was the death of Dale Sr. in the final lap crash of the 2001 Daytona 500. As Junior turned 50 in 2024, a milestone his father never reached, he reflected on the question he longed to ask, “How’d I do?” In the years since, Dale Jr. has long honored and mourned that loss, carrying forward his father’s lessons and legacy.

On the other hand, Kyle Busch also celebrated Father’s Day with a unique post for his coach and lifetime friend. In a post on X, he wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to the man who started it all! Three winning generations! Wouldn’t b where we are today without you! Love ya.” Three generations of race car drivers, along with his father Tom and son Brexton, have carried forward the Busch legacy and deserve to be celebrated on this special day.

Tom Busch, initially a Ford mechanic in Las Vegas, made significant sacrifices to help his sons build their careers. In the 1980s, he sold a meticulously restored 1932 Ford, totaling proceeds of $32,ooo, to finance Busch’s first race car. Even after ascending to NASCAR’s elite, Kyle also remained deeply connected to garage life with his father. During off weekends, both spent hours tinkering, tuning suspension coils, and fine-tuning details that evaded casual fans. As Tom told the Review Journal, “It is never about, ‘Where are we going to spend our time off?’ with him, never about, ‘Let’s take a vacation to Jamaica’… It is always about, ‘Where are we going to race next?”

But along with his duties as a son, Rowdy has also been busy with his duties as a father. Brexton Busch, now 9, raced alongside his father for the first time in a micro-sprint event on a dirt track this spring, sparking both competition and camaraderie. He admitted he was motivated to beat his son, “Hopefully I’m not following a green car [of Brexton]… I’m always competitive.” After finishing third while Brexton came in sixth, it was still a very proud moment for a dad to be able to see his own son compete fiercely against himself.

All these moments make Father’s Day much more special for both the veterans who learned how to build their career from the grassroots to the top, just by following the path that their fathers guided them through.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dale Jr. shuts down backlash for Mexico race

For those who still believe NASCAR is confined to American soil, history tells a different story. The stock car series has had a long-standing timeline on the international stage. From the dirt of Ontario’s Stamford Park Speedway in 1952 to the high banks of Australia’s Calder Park Thunderdome in 1998, NASCAR has long shown flashes of global ambition. But this time, as NASCAR touches down in Mexico City for the Viva Mexico 250, excitement and unease have collided. Longtime fans worry about the logistical chaos, cultural differences, and even “Montezuma’s Revenge”, a stomach bug.

Journalist Jeff Gluck summed up the online negativity in an X post, stating, “My replies are so toxic this weekend. I shouldn’t be surprised, but it’s honestly disappointing because it’s exciting to be here.” Yet Dale Jr. did not hesitate to silence the doubters with his seal of approval, saying, “This has been a great trip. Cool track. Friendly reception. Would recommend.” Coming from a voice synonymous with NASCAR tradition, Jr.’s praise gives Mexico’s efforts the credibility they deserve.

That same energy was echoed by young star Zane Smith, who shares personal ties to Mexico through family and off-road racing heritage. Speaking candidly on a Zoom call, he said, “My honest answer is there’s a lot of overreaction from majority of the industry, and it’s frustrating to hear and deal with.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With legends and rising stars alike showing strong support, NASCAR’s return to Mexico is more than just a race, but a cultural statement. From the 14-turn layout to the roaring crowd at Foro Sol, this event will shape up to be a celebration of speed, heritage, and the global soul of the sport.