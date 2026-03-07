Kyle Busch Echoes Dale Jr Concerns on Cletus McFarland as He Drags His 10-YO Son Into NASCAR Firestorm

Cleetus McFarland’s entry into NASCAR has continued to stir debate across the garage. After his hard crash during his NASCAR Truck Series debut at Daytona, Dale Earnhardt Jr. openly questioned whether the YouTube star had enough experience to compete at that level, saying, “He just needs to be racing more than he’s doing, and he needs to get more experience and get better.” Now, Kyle Busch has joined the conversation, raising fresh concerns about NASCAR’s driver approval process.

Kyle Busch questions Cleetus McFarland’s NASCAR opportunity

“My son probably runs more races than he does, and he is just 10 years old. You know what I mean. So, that doesn’t sit well with many of us.”

That blunt remark from Kyle Busch highlights the growing frustration surrounding Cleetus McFarland’s sudden entry into NASCAR’s national-level competition. The criticism comes after the popular YouTuber signed a two-year, part-time deal with Richard Childress Racing (RCR) to compete in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

According to McFarland, the agreement will see him run three races during the 2026 season, beginning with Rockingham, before returning for another limited slate in 2027 that could include major venues like Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

For many in the garage, the concern isn’t about McFarland’s popularity, but rather his experience. The content creator has reportedly run a limited number of stock car races before landing the opportunity with a powerhouse organization like RCR. Traditionally, drivers spend several years in developmental series such as ARCA or Late Models to gain the skills needed for higher levels of NASCAR competition.

That’s where the criticism has intensified. Some within the racing community believe the deal was influenced more by McFarland’s 5 million-plus YouTube subscribers than his on-track résumé. Kyle Busch even used his own son’s racing schedule as a point of comparison.

Brexton Busch, who is just 10 years old, competes in an exceptionally demanding calendar across multiple forms of grassroots racing. In 2024 alone, Brexton recorded 48 wins, 107 top-five finishes, and 126 top-10s, while often competing in more than 100 to 150 races annually. His packed schedule has continued through 2025 and is expected to remain similar heading into 2026.

For Kyle Busch and others, the debate isn’t just about one driver but whether NASCAR’s approval process is being applied consistently as the sport continues to balance tradition with modern-day popularity.

Kyle Busch resolves insurance dispute

Away from the racetrack, Kyle Busch recently wrapped up a major legal battle involving millions of dollars. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and his wife, Samantha Busch, have reached a settlement with Pacific Life Insurance Company in a federal lawsuit that accused the insurer of misleading them into purchasing costly financial products.

According to a February 26 court filing in U.S. District Court in Charlotte, North Carolina, both sides agreed to resolve the dispute privately. The exact terms of the agreement remain confidential. A joint notice to dismiss the case was officially filed in federal court on Wednesday, signaling the end of the legal fight.

In a statement following the resolution, Pacific Life confirmed the matter had been settled without further litigation.

“Both sides worked constructively to achieve a confidential result that is mutually acceptable and avoids further legal proceedings.”

The lawsuit, originally filed by the Busches in October 2025, alleged that Pacific Life and one of its appointed agents promoted a series of indexed universal life insurance policies as safe, “tax-free retirement plans.” According to the complaint, the policies were presented with overly optimistic projections and assurances that key costs and charges could be controlled.

Kyle Busch and his wife claimed the financial products relied on misleading illustrations, hidden fees, and promises of guaranteed multipliers that ultimately did not materialize. The couple alleged they paid more than $10.4 million in premiums, which led to net out-of-pocket losses exceeding $8.58 million.

The case drew attention not only because of Kyle Busch’s high-profile status in NASCAR but also due to broader concerns about how complex insurance products are marketed to wealthy clients. With the settlement now finalized, Busch appears ready to move forward both legally and professionally as he continues focusing on his racing career and business ventures beyond the track.