Kyle Busch Faces Major Shake-Up as RCR Makes Aggressive Crew Chief Move Amid Tough NASCAR Season

For Kyle Busch, the beginning of 2026 has been remarkably quiet and frustrating. The two-time Cup Series champion, who is currently outside the top 20 in points with no victories and few highlights, has had difficulty finding rhythm with Richard Childress Racing. RCR is now making a daring mid-season decision to change Busch’s pit box in an attempt to turn things around and revitalize a season that seems to be slipping away already.

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Major crew chief change for Kyle Busch

Officially, Richard Childress Racing has taken a daring step to shake up Kyle Busch’s situation. With immediate effect, Andy Street will take Jim Pohlman’s place as crew chief. Meanwhile, Pohlman moves up to a top position in the competition division of RCR.

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“This move is about putting our people in the best position to succeed. We have strong talent across this organization, and we’re focused on having each person in the right position to help deliver the results we expect,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of RCR.

Kyle Busch had a challenging start to the 2026 season, which led to the change. Pohlman had high expectations when he joined the organization in October 2025 after helping Justin Allgaier win the 2024 Xfinity Series. His main responsibility was to put an end to Busch’s 2023-long losing streak. But the outcomes never quite materialized.

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Busch and Pohlman only scored one top-10 finish in ten races together (which came at Talladega Superspeedway yesterday) and a Daytona 500 pole position. RCR was therefore forced to reconsider its strategy since consistency remained elusive. Enter Andy Street, a familiar face within the organization.

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Street has returned to the pit box full-time after working with Kyle Busch in the latter part of the 2025 season following Randall Burnett’s retirement. A two-decade veteran of RCR with 167 races as a crew chief and 11 victories, Street most recently held the position of Performance Director. Additionally, he was instrumental in leading Austin Hill to the Championship 4 in 2024.

For Kyle Busch, this is a reset rather than just another tweak. With time still left in the season, RCR is betting that a familiar voice and proven leadership can help turn things around before the year slips completely out of reach. Again.

Family motivation driving Busch

“But there’s nothing that stands out to me other than wanting to go out there and win races or be competitive, because I’m raising a little racer myself. It’s for me to show him that there’s a lot of work that goes into this, that it just doesn’t come easy.”

For Kyle Busch, the battle to improve his 2026 season is now more than just a matter of performance. His son, Brexton Busch, who is starting to forge his own racing career, has been his greatest source of inspiration off the track.

“Brexton doesn’t really remember the days of me being out there, winning all the time. So trust me, this is my life, our life, everything we’ve known, and now another generation is coming in.”

Busch’s viewpoint has changed as a result of that fact. His present chapter is about perseverance and setting an example, whereas his previous chapter was characterized by dominance and victories. Every lap, every failure, every attempt at a comeback has more significance when Brexton is watching intently.

Nowadays, it’s more important to demonstrate what it takes to obtain trophies than to simply chase them. This balance between fatherhood and competition has reshaped how Busch approaches race weekends. Despite his difficulties with Richard Childress Racing, he stays focused on hard work and perseverance because he understands that these principles go beyond the racetrack.

At the same time, the pressure hasn’t eased. Busch is in the final year of his contract, adding another layer of uncertainty to an already challenging season. He is still a key presence in the NASCAR Cup Series due to his expertise and pedigree, but the results will ultimately determine what happens next.

For the time being, Busch keeps moving forward. He is driven not just by legacy, but by the next generation watching from the sidelines.