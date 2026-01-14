Kyle Busch Goes Against Fans, Issues Worrying Reality Check After “Charismatic” Leader’s NASCAR Exit

The NASCAR lawsuit concluded in December. But with its conclusion, a storm of changes ensued in the sport, like the introduction of permanent charters. However, among the changes was the resignation of a key executive, whose behavior and actions were under scrutiny during the lawsuit trial. But while most fans welcomed his separation from NASCAR, Kyle Busch offered an alternative train of thought.

Kyle Busch thinks about the other side

“I don’t know the ins and outs of all of what Phelps did. But, you know, just through some of the rumblings, his ability to be able to talk amongst all of the key partners, right—the OEMs and league personnel below him. Then, of course, the teams, owners, things like that, TV people, radio, handling businesses, getting media rights, things—he was very charismatic, is that the right word? So, you know, who does that now is probably a tough spot,” Kyle Busch told the press.

For the past year, most of the spotlight has been on Steve Phelps‘ shortcomings. The NASCAR Commissioner’s derogatory remarks about Richard Childress, Kyle Busch’s team owner, came to the spotlight in the lawsuit. He had called Childress an ‘idiot’ and a ‘dinosaur’ among other things. Since he took up the president’s role in 2018, NASCAR has bought the International Speedway Corporation and made it private in 2019, and also introduced the Next-Gen car in 2022. All of which factored into the lawsuit.

However, Steve Phelps was also outstanding at marketing. In 2019, Phelps introduced the premier partner system that allowed multiple companies to be primary sponsors of the league’s top division. He helped the sport become the first major American sport to return from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. He brought new eyeballs to NASCAR, with events like the Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Chicago Street Race, and the Cup Series’ first race in Mexico. So Kyle Busch emphasized these beneficial aspects.

Nevertheless, the two-time Cup Series champion is also confident about Steve O’Donnell, the current President of NASCAR. Kyle Busch said, “I don’t know, I don’t mind Steve. I like O’Donnell—I gotta say last names—O.D. Yeah, I like O’Donnell, but, um, you know, there’s their shoes to fill, and whether he is that guy, you know, more power to it.”

As Steve Phelps ends his tenure, a top Cup Series team sent him a message.

A final note of luck

For sure, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports will have no endearing notes for Steve Phelps. Neither will Richard Childress, who was considering filing a separate lawsuit against the executive. However, Hendrick Motorsports had a warm note to share for Phelps. Last week on Tuesday, the NASCAR Commissioner announced that he would be stepping down at the end of January. And the HMS note was in response to this.

“We thank Steve Phelps for his leadership and dedication to NASCAR over the past two decades,” an HMS statement read. “He helped our sport navigate opportunities, challenges, and periods of significant change while positioning it for the future. We appreciate his service and wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

Steve Phelps’ resignation note read, “As I embark on new pursuits in sports and other industries, I want to thank the many colleagues, friends, and especially the fans that have played such an important and motivational role in my career. Words cannot fully convey the deep appreciation I have for this life-changing experience, for the trust of the France family, and for having a place in NASCAR’s amazing history.”

While Steve Phelps navigates new avenues, NASCAR enters a new phase. Let’s wait and see how Kyle Busch and his rivals fare in this new atmosphere.