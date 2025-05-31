Kyle Busch Haggled for $12,000 as NASCAR Community Place Their Bids for His Possession

Kyle Busch has always been a master at mixing business with a bit of Rowdy flair. On May 29th, he hopped on X with a classic pitch. “If you want more POWER & FREEDOM than a Cup car, head on down to @OBX_Chevy to get yourself a C8 Corvette!” With the American flag and bald eagle emojis in tow, Busch was every bit the enthusiastic Chevy ambassador. He urged fans to check out the latest Corvettes in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

But encouraging everyone to upgrade their ride, Busch was also quietly running his own “classifieds” operation. Instead of a shiny new Corvette, he was looking to offload one of his own prized possessions. No, not a Cup car, but something with plenty of racing pedigree. Forget Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist. Busch opened his X DMs to nearly a million followers. He invited the NASCAR world to place their bids and maybe even haggle for a little piece of Rowdy history.

Kyle Busch’s latest sale: From race teams to mini sprints

Kyle Busch is no stranger to the world of high-stakes sales. In 2023, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion made headlines when he sold his successful NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports, to Spire Motorsports. That deal marked the end of an era. Busch’s team had racked up over 100 wins and developed future Cup stars. Hence, making the sale one of the biggest moves in recent NASCAR history.

This time, though, Busch’s latest “for sale” post isn’t quite as monumental. Instead of a multi-million dollar race team, he’s offering up a much smaller, but still highly coveted, piece of racing hardware. On X, Busch listed a 2022 D1 mini sprint car chassis for $12,000, complete with a full carbon body, chassis wire harness, fuel delivery system, and TJ forge wheels. The car, which has “less than 1 full season” of use and comes without shocks, is a serious piece of kit for grassroots racers or collectors.

Busch’s tweet read: “FOR SALE: 2022 D1 Chassis. Less than 1 full season. Full carbon body included. Comes as seen in pictures. No shocks. TJ forge wheels. Has Chassis wire harness & fuel delivery system. Price: $12,000. DM for serious inquiries only pls.” That’s enticing, indeed.

Speculation quickly swirled that the chassis might have belonged to his son, Brexton Busch, who’s been making a name for himself in the mini sprint ranks. Regardless of its origins, the sale has caught the attention of the entire NASCAR community, especially since Busch opened his DMs to all comers, inviting a wave of offers, questions, and, predictably, jokes.

Some are genuinely interested in the car, others are just amused by the idea of buying a race-used chassis directly from a Cup champion on social media. The move has sparked a lively discussion about the value of racing memorabilia and just how far some fans will go to own a piece of Rowdy history.

Deal or no deal? NASCAR X turns into a bargain basement

As soon as Kyle Busch posted his mini sprint car chassis for sale, the NASCAR X community did what it does best. It turned the whole thing into a hilarious, free-for-all swap meet. Fans flooded Busch’s mentions and DMs with “serious” offers, creative trades, and plenty of tongue-in-cheek negotiation tactics.

One fan summed up the spirit of the moment perfectly: “Man, …wish I knew how to race, lol. I think I’m better as a fan, haha?!!” Others jumped right into the haggling, with one brave soul offering, “I’ve got 12 bucks, Kyle,” while another chimed in, “I’m $11,900 short. Can we negotiate?” It seems NASCAR fans are nothing if not optimistic about their bargaining power.

The offers only got better from there. “I have $20 and a couple unopened bags of chips, take it or leave it Kyle,” wrote one user, upping the ante with a snack-based trade. Another fan sweetened the deal: “Bag of BBQ chips and a crisp 100$ bill, take it or leave it.” The snack-based offers are especially fitting given Kyle Busch’s partnerships with food brands like McLaren Custom Grills and Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen.

Busch has promoted Cheddar’s on his car and social media. So, fans pitching chips and BBQ definitely know how to catch Rowdy’s attention! Some fans tried to get creative with their assets. “I’ve got $350 and a signed Suarez diecast for you, does that work?” one fan asked, hoping that a little NASCAR memorabilia might tip the scales. Of course, there were also a few genuinely interested parties. As one user asked, “Where is this vehicle located for serious buyers?”

Through it all, Kyle Busch played it cool, letting the bids and banter roll in. Whether anyone actually ponies up the $12,000 remains to be seen. But if nothing else, Rowdy’s Twitter sale has given NASCAR fans a new playground for their humor, creativity, and love of all things racing.