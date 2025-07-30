Kyle Busch Heaps Praise on Son Brexton as 10-YO Phenom Dominates Summer Shootout at Charlotte

Kyle Busch’s son, 10-year-old Brexton Busch, is rapidly carving out his legacy in the competitive world of grassroots racing. At a recent Summer Shootout event at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Brexton’s commanding performance in the Bandolero Bandits race captured the attention of fans and experts alike. Despite an early setback on the starting grid, Brexton swiftly maneuvered through the field, ultimately dominating the race and securing a decisive victory.

His display of skill, determination, and composure under pressure signals a young phenom in the making. Witnessing his son’s success has been a deeply rewarding experience for Kyle Busch, one of NASCAR’s most accomplished drivers, who sees Brexton’s achievements as a reflection of hard work and focused dedication. The path ahead looks promising as Brexton continues to build momentum in his racing career. More importantly, he is carrying forward a rich family tradition of motorsport excellence.

“Hard work and dedication,” Kyle Busch reflects on Brexton’s championship win

When Brexton Busch clinched the 2025 Bandolero Bandits championship during the Summer Shootout at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It marked a pivotal moment in his young career and a proud moment for his father, NASCAR champion Kyle Busch. This wasn’t just another kid winning a race; it was the result of months of meticulous planning, intense training, and on-track experience that pushed Brexton to the front of a highly competitive developmental racing class.

For Kyle Busch, who is no stranger to building success from discipline and determination, the win was a confirmation that their efforts are paying off. In an interview following one of his own Masters Division races during the Shootout, Kyle reflected on Brexton’s season: “No, I mean that’s what we set out for, you know. So that was really awesome for him.” The goal for 2025 was clear from the start—to win the Summer Shootout Bandit title, and they did just that.

The veteran driver made it clear that Brexton’s achievements weren’t accidental nor attributed to name recognition. Instead, he pointed to the rigorous process behind the scenes: “Again, hard work and dedication from him and from the team and all of us to be able to come out here and do all of this, so great for him, and that’s what we strove for this year.” The family runs a structured racing program built for steady progression, not shortcut success.

Looking forward, Kyle announced their new target: “Now the next goal is to come back and win the Valvoline Nationals, you know, in September. So that would certainly be awesome for him.” Alongside that major event, Kyle highlighted the continued development of the Legacy Kart program, a system designed not only to elevate Brexton’s growth but to cultivate strong fundamentals for other aspiring young racers as well. The championship at Charlotte was a milestone, but in the bigger picture, it’s just one part of a broader foundation being laid one lap, one goal at a time.

A rising star building on a family legacy

Brexton Busch’s win at the Summer Shootout’s Bandolero Bandits race at Charlotte wasn’t an isolated highlight; it was the latest milestone in a breakout season filled with results that are reshaping expectations for young drivers. His performance at Charlotte, where he moved swiftly from P4 to the lead and controlled the remainder of the race, was emblematic of the maturity and sharp race instincts he’s been developing across multiple disciplines.

Over the 2024 and early 2025 season, Brexton has racked up more than 50 total race wins across karts, Bandoleros, and dirt track micros. Combined with over 130 top-10 finishes, his consistency on both asphalt and dirt has become a key talking point within grassroots racing circles. At just 10 years old, he’s not only leading his category but doing so against increasingly tougher fields, proving his adaptability and focus.

As Kyle Busch continues to navigate a challenging NASCAR season, his brother Kurt Busch has stepped up as a vital mentor for Brexton Busch. Kurt’s behind-the-scenes involvement in Brexton’s racing career is shaping the young driver’s path. The 2004 Cup Series champion is actively working to secure opportunities and sponsorships for his nephew.

“All the time. I mean, this past week, there was a Legends car opportunity for my nephew, his son, Brexton, to race in Northern California, when they’re out there at the Sonoma track. So, I was trying to help line that up for them,” Kurt Busch shared during a recent appearance as grand marshal at Pocono Raceway. Kurt’s mentorship extends beyond logistics and race opportunities.

His victory at the 2024 Tulsa Shootout Jr. Sprint Championship, where he secured the prestigious Golden Driller trophy, was a defining moment. That result, among the largest indoor micro sprint events in the world, further validated his competitiveness beyond his age group. He followed it up with a strong stretch in summer Bandolero competition across North Carolina and the Southeast, culminating in clinching the Bandit class championship during the Summer Shootout run at Charlotte.

Brexton’s growth is also bolstered by frequent seat time in various types of race cars in NASCAR-sanctioned Youth Series events and private testing programs. His training combines track instruction with data review sessions, a methodical approach designed by Kyle Busch and his team to mirror professional-level development strategies. At this rate, B-Rex is on schedule to break into the Truck Series and compete alongside his dad. And who knows, we just might see KBM rise back up.