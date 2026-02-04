Kyle Busch Hopeful of Brad Keselowski’s Daytona Comeback While Exposing Leg Injury’s Worst Nightmare

Brad Keselowski hasn’t had the best start to the season, and Kyle Busch can only relate. While Keselowski is still recovering from his injury, Busch has pointed out a relieving fact about his fracture that makes the fans more optimistic. Having suffered a similar fracture almost a decade ago, Busch knows how scary leg injuries can be.

Kyle Busch brings positive news for Brad Keselowski

“I feel like Brad’s going to be fine. No big deal. This is going to be less for him than what the ankle was.” While Kyle Busch’s full-time job is that of a racing driver, he sounds no less than a physiologist when he speaks of his past injuries.

In 2015, Busch was involved in a major crash at the season opener at Daytona. It was found that he had a double compound fracture in his lower right leg, along with a smaller fracture in his left foot. Compared to the fracture that Keselowski currently has in the femur, that was way worse. In fact, it is comparable to the fracture that Keselowski had in 2011.

“I think Brad probably had worse trauma from his ankle, his foot, and his ankle injury that he had back in 2011,” Busch said while speaking to the media.

“When you break your leg, they put a rod in your leg and you’re standing up on it the next day and you’re going through rehab […] the bone has got to fuse itself back together, so it’s just time, right? But the foot, like the broken pieces of the foot and the plate and screws that you had, was the worst part about it.”

Kyle Busch claims that recovering from a leg fracture is less painful than that of the ankle or the foot, which is exactly what happened to him in 2015. Moreover, he mentioned that Brad Keselowski will be able to recover from his current injury because he has already suffered worse in his 2011 crash.

Brad Keselowski was just enjoying some time with his family during the off-season when he fractured his femur while skiing. A few weeks earlier, he revealed that he would not be fit to run the pre-season Clash, but he is positive about returning to Daytona for the Great American Race. Busch’s comments, meanwhile, instill further positivity into his situation.

Busch’s mindblowing 2015 comeback

Kyle Busch went through that major crash while racing in the Xfinity (now O’Reilly Auto Parts) Series. As he claimed, it was incredibly painful to recover from it. In fact, he missed the first 11 races of the Cup Series season. But when he returned to Charlotte, his goal was quite clear.

NASCAR granted him a medical waiver, which allowed him to battle for the title despite having missed the earlier races. All he had to do was win one race, and that would’ve gotten him into contention. He managed to win four.

This was his peak era in the Cup Series with Joe Gibbs Racing. His racecraft was very impressive, and despite finishing the regular season in 20th place, Busch had made his way into the championship chase. The format with the point reset further helped him strengthen his grip on the title race.

With consistent performances and a surprising victory at Homestead, Kyle Busch eventually went on to win the 2015 Cup Series championship. This remains one of the most remarkable and strongest comeback stories in NASCAR history.

With Brad Keselowski’s Daytona entry still under question, will he be able to deliver a strong performance in the season-opener, or will his injury set him back? That question remains to be answered.