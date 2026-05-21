Just a couple of weeks ago at Watkins Glen International, Kyle Busch was already sounding physically drained over the team radio. “Can somebody try to find Bill Heisel? He’s the Hendrick doctor, tell him I need him after the race…I’m going to need a shot,” Busch said during the event as he battled cough, with the broadcast later mentioning possible sinusitis concerns. At the time, it sounded like a rough race-weekend illness. But now, a fresh update from the Busch family has suddenly raised far more concern surrounding the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion’s health. Here’s the latest update:

Kyle Busch’s family releases concerning health update

A concerning statement was posted recently through the Busch family’s official X handle:

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“Statement Regarding Kyle Busch from the Busch Family: ‘Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization. He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation.’”

The announcement immediately sent shockwaves through the NASCAR garage, especially given Busch’s packed weekend schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Busch had been set to compete in both the NASCAR Cup Series event and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race before the sudden withdrawal.

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Shortly afterward, Richard Childress Racing also issued a public statement supporting its veteran driver and his family during the health scare. “Kyle is an integral part of our organization and we wish him a safe and speedy recovery…Please keep Kyle and the Busch family in your prayers, and help us respect the family’s privacy at this time,” RCR stated.

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The timing of the illness is especially unfortunate because Kyle Busch had quietly started showing signs of momentum again after a difficult stretch over the past few years. In the NASCAR Cup Series, the two-time champion recorded top-10 finishes in two of the last three points-paying races of the 2026 season. Meanwhile, his Truck Series form had looked even stronger lately, with finishes of eighth at Bristol, second at Texas, and a dominant victory at Dover.

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For now, though, racing results and Chase-qualification conversations have understandably taken a back seat. The NASCAR garage now waits for further updates while hoping one of the sport’s biggest stars can make a full recovery and return to competition soon.

Replacements for Kyle Busch

“We’re thankful to Austin Hill for stepping in to drive the No. 8 Chevrolet this weekend.”

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That line from Richard Childress Racing’s statement officially confirmed Hill as the replacement for Kyle Busch during the race weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The opportunity marks another major Cup Series start for Hill, although the challenge ahead is significant. Interestingly, Hill has never competed in the Coca-Cola 600 before and has only raced at Charlotte at the Cup level on the Roval configuration.

Still, Hill is far from inexperienced. Across the last five seasons, he has competed in 17 NASCAR Cup Series races and picked up one top-10 finish, which came during the 2025 Chicago Street Race. The Georgia native has steadily built a reputation as one of NASCAR’s stronger superspeedway and O’Reilly-level talents.

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This year, he currently sits seventh in the standings in the O’Reilly Series, has won at Daytona after starting from the pole, and is coming off a fifth-place finish last weekend at Dover. For the Truck Series though, there are only speculations as to who might replace Kyle Busch.

Carson Hocevar was suddenly removed from the Truck Series entry list, though no official reason was provided. Connor Zilisch will now pilot the No. 77 truck instead, leading many to speculate that Hocevar could slide into Kyle Busch’s No. 7 Spire Motorsports truck for the weekend.

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That possibility would certainly make sense considering Busch and Hocevar have frequently dominated together for Spire Motorsports this year, despite their complicated relationship. The two even locked out the top two finishing spots at Atlanta and Texas earlier in the 2026 Truck Series season.

For now, though, lineup changes and replacement drivers remain secondary stories compared to Busch’s health situation itself. The NASCAR garage has rallied around the two-time Cup Series champion over the last couple of weeks, with fans, teams, and fellow drivers all hoping for positive updates and a quick recovery before one of the most important stretches of the 2026 season begins.