Kyle Busch Hypes Up 2026 San Diego Race as NASCAR Heads Into Uncharted Waters

NASCAR just announced its return to Southern California in 2026, and it comes as no surprise. Rumors were swirling in the air for months, and NASCAR has finally confirmed their presence. All three tiers of NASCAR will be racing at the Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, an active military facility covering roughly 57,000 acres. The promotional video for this race was a smash hit, too, with Chase Elliott and Carson Hocevar stealing the show. Now, veteran Kyle Busch is drumming up support for NASCAR’s latest street race.

The San Diego street race looks to build on NASCAR’s recent road course tradition. And after three successful years riding in the streets of Chicago, the return to Southern California adds a tinge of nostalgia for fans who were not too chuffed about street racing in NASCAR. Here’s what Rowdy had to say about the latest move.

Kyle Busch on the transition to San Diego’s Naval Base street race

Street races in NASCAR are still relatively rare, with Chicago’s event being one of the sport’s most recent forays. The Chicago street race debuted in 2023, drawing over 65,000 spectators on race day and generating significant broadcast viewership gains compared to some traditional oval events earlier that year. This format introduced elements not traditionally present in NASCAR: tighter corners, elevated walls, and reduced runoff zones, demanding increased precision and driver adaptability.

In a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee show, Kyle Busch was excited that NASCAR will replace its recent Chicago street race with a new event on the streets of the Naval Base Coronado in San Diego. “We’ve raced on the streets of Chicago the last couple of years. So that race is kinda moved off the calendar for now,” Busch explained. “We’re now going to the Naval Base in San Diego in place of that event. So, yeah, it’s gonna be sweet.”

The San Diego event’s location on a military installation adds layers of logistical and operational complexity. This collaboration between NASCAR and the Department of Defense signals a substantial partnership effort to ensure security, track safety, and spectator access. Street races on military or government-controlled properties are uncommon in motorsports, and the San Diego race will mark a significant departure from typical venues.

This move aligns with NASCAR’s broader strategy to diversify its portfolio amid shifting fan demographics and viewing habits. Recent data shows NASCAR viewership on traditional ovals has plateaued, while unique race formats such as street circuits and road courses have attracted renewed interest, especially among younger and urban audiences. For example, races at the Circuit of The Americas and street events have seen a 10-15% higher social media engagement rate compared to oval events over the past two seasons.

Additionally, with the Next Gen cars designed to handle tighter corners and increased downforce, NASCAR aims to maximize competitiveness on these demanding street layouts. NASCAR teams will likely invest significant resources in simulation and practice to master the unfamiliar circuit, reflecting the increased technical demands street racing imposes on both crew and driver.

However, while Kyle Busch is noticeably amped up about this move, his season in 2025 is not something he would be too proud of.

Rowdy’s 2025 season has been underwhelming

Kyle Busch’s 2025 NASCAR season shows a mix of resilience and steady competitiveness amid a highly challenging field. Through 17 races this season, Busch has not yet secured a win but has managed to gather two top-5 finishes and seven top-10 finishes, a steep decline from his Rowdy championship era in the 2010s and a bigger falloff than his 2024 campaign, where he was also winless.

His average finish for 2025 ranks around 18.2, starting on average from 15.4th position on the grid. In 2024, his numbers were slightly worse with an average finish of 18, and if he is to have any shot at the playoffs this year, a win is much needed. And his excitement for a road course in 2026 should come as no surprise, as the closest Busch came to winning a race was at COTA.

Rowdy led the most laps and was primed to win the race until a late caution after Austin Dillon spun around led to a restart, which swiped away his 7+ second lead. Busch struggled to fight Christopher Bell on older tires and faded to a fifth-place finish after multiple drivers passed him as laps dwindled. Since then, Kyle Busch’s only other top-5 finish came at the Chicago Street Race earlier this month.

In the recent race at Dover, he clawed his way to an 11th-place finish after falling to mid pack after surging toward a top-10 run, marking his third consecutive top-15. However, team owner Richard Childress was not happy with the car Busch had to drive. An on-board camera captured footage of Busch’s radio after the checkered flag was waved, and you could hear how frustrated Childress was as he radioed to Busch, saying, “Gotta get some racecars. We are in trouble. Period.”

Well, San Diego could be a welcome change in scene for Kyle Busch next year as he would be on the final year of his deal with Richard Childress Racing. Entering the back end of his career, Busch would be eager to inaugurate NASCAR’s next street course venture with a win.