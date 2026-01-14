Kyle Busch Issues Touching Message on Greg Biffle Bond That Modern NASCAR Can’t Replicate

It has been almost a month since Greg Biffle left for his heavenly abode. And yet people in the NASCAR community are still keeping him alive in their hearts. Kyle Busch is certainly doing it, as he remembers his pleasant time spent with the bygone legend. The 19-time Cup Series race winner’s historical feats are still enthralling for fans. But Busch chose to focus on a certain racetrack behavior that is lacking in present-day NASCAR.

Kyle Busch misses the gentle days

“I remember running into him one time at Darlington off of two. I moved him out of the way, I think it was for the lead. And I let him back by. Then I redid it to do it the clean way. Those days are gone; I don’t think you see much of that these days. But after the race is over, he puts his arm around me, and he’s like, ‘Do you mean to do that?’ And I’m like, ‘No, I’m sorry. That’s why I let you back by.’ He’s like, ‘I know, I know,'” Kyle Busch said in a press conference recently.

In recent seasons, there has been no dearth of clashes between Kyle Busch and his competitors. Be it his infamous fistfight with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at the 2024 All-Star Race or the multiple aggressive antics of Carson Hocevar that Busch had to tolerate, there have been plenty of incidents. However, Rowdy laments about one thing – that nowadays, drivers and especially youngsters are unapologetic about their actions. This is the opposite of Greg Biffle’s past attitude on the track.

For sure, even the humanitarian legend had his own record of clashing with rivals. In 2011, at Watkins Glen, Greg Biffle had a heated post-race confrontation with Boris Said, who wrecked his teammate in a green-white-checkered finish. But the most famous encounter was probably with 2014 Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick in a 2002 Bristol race. Harvick grabbed Biffle’s collar in a wild encounter which thankfully did not end in bruises.

Nevertheless, Kyle Busch testified that Greg Biffle’s pure heart never escalated these tense incidents. What’s more, the two-time Cup Series champion even admitted to Biffle being one of his few friends in the sport. Busch continued further how their off-road interests led to frequent trips to sand dunes.

Myself and Greg, we had a really fun relationship; it was really cool. We would go to the sand dunes and stuff like that. He had a big passion for all of that. And he kind of got me hooked in it when we were doing the sand cars and the side-by-sides and stuff. So we spent a lot of time out there. Before Brexton started racing, we were out there once or twice a year out at his compound or Ron Pratt’s compound or you know, somewhere,” Busch said.

These memories enrich Greg Biffle’s legacy further. Now, his close aide in his final years is preparing a special tribute.

Remembering Biffle on the track

Garrett Mitchell, aka Cleetus McFarland on YouTube and beyond, was a close friend of Greg Biffle. They first met in June 2024 at Stafford Speedway, but strengthened their bond by delivering rescue efforts during Hurricane Helene’s ravaging time. Biffle was on his way to meet with McFarland before his flight turned fatal. Almost a month since the crippling tragedy, McFarland prepared a solid tribute for his bygone friend – although he was considering hanging up his firesuit.

McFarland, who debuted in the ARCA Menards Series in 2025, is prepared for 2026. He rolled into Daytona during the ARCA test, sporting a distinctive decal on the No. 30 Rette Jones Racing Ford. It had a paint scheme that hailed Dale Earnhardt’s campaigns in the Rolex 24. But the rear quarter panel carried the message: “Be Like Biff.” It symbolizes how Biffle conducted his life not only on the racetrack but beyond it, extending humanitarian aid to all those who needed it.

The prime ambition in McFarland’s racing career is competing in the Daytona 500 one day, which Biffle contested 15 times.

Drivers in the NASCAR garage are still reeling from Greg Biffle’s untimely passing. Nevertheless, the legend’s memory will stay immortal in our lives.