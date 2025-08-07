Kyle Busch Labelled ‘Messiah’ of Young Drivers As FOX Broadcaster Reveals Unknown Side

Every great NACSAR story has a defining chapter, and for Kyle Busch, that chapter was written with the creation of Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) in 2010. Building from assets he acquired from Xpress Motorsports and Rouse Fenway Racing, Busch and his team opened a cutting-edge $10 million facility in Mooresville, North Carolina, by the end of that year. It didn’t take long for KBM to stack victories. By mid-2016, KBM had shattered RFK Racing’s previous record, becoming the winningest team in Truck Series history. Over its 14-year run, KBM drivers claimed 100 wins, seven owners’ titles, and two driver championships, with Erik Jones winning in 2015 and Christopher Bell in 2017, producing a legacy as impressive as it was rare in modern NASCAR. But every legacy has its sunset, and KBM’s final checkered flag carried the weight of a chapter closing.

In September 2023, the unthinkable became reality. Rick Hendrick and Kyle Busch announced the sale of KBM’s assets to Spire Motorsports, signaling the end of KBM’s dominant Truck Series run. The decision wasn’t just financial, it was profoundly personal. Busch reflected, “When we started the Truck Series team back in 2010, I never imagined that… one day I’d be racing in the Cup Series alongside so many of the drivers that I once mentored at KBM… I will always appreciate everyone that walked through the doors and gave their all to make this such a successful organization.” The closure meant saying goodbye to a garage built on long hours, family support, and dreams, and marking the end of an era that had launched countless Cup-level careers and elevated Busch’s family footprint in motorsports. And for one Fox broadcaster, Busch served almost as a “messiah” for budding talents.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One legacy that changed NASCAR’s Truck Series forever

In Samantha Busch’s podcast, Certified Oversharer, guest speaker Kaitlyn Vincie perfectly summed up the ripple effect that top-tier NASCAR drivers like Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch have when they invest back into the sport. “I think it’s amazing… what these big stars are putting back into the sport even with just their kids doing it and them periodically racing to in different series,” said Vincie. “It’s just there’s another level of dedication, I think, to promoting the sport when guys like Kyle and Kevin and they do these things.” That full-circle devotion is deeply rooted in history. Harvick, for instance, after retiring, returned not for glory but to teach and nurture talent through co-ownership in the CARS Tour, echoing Vincie’s vibe about veterans promoting the sport both on and off the track.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Samantha Busch also pointed out that young drivers resonated deeply with their childhood heroes, getting right to the heart of driver development. “A lot of the teenage drivers… they’ll come up to Kyle at the track and ask him questions… they feel that comfort level, and I’m sure they do the same with Kevin and I know they’ve done the same at Larson and I think it’s just cool,” said Samantha. “You have these guys who have won championships at the highest level and now these kids learn get to learn, and just be like ‘hey coming off at three like what about this? What about that?’ and just be able to have that access to them.” Kyle Busch himself has been on the frontlines of raising tomorrow’s stars. From coaching Erik Jones and Christopher Bell to win Truck Series championships, to advising William Byron through his rookie season in the Xfinity Series, he offered both technical feedback and emotional support, making real-time learning possible.

Vincie’s memory of those KBM days came alive in the interview. “Whenever Kyle came down, it was a big deal and for all those series regulars, they were gonna get to pick his brain and learn from him and watch him on track and like see what he does,” said Vincie. That moment of connection was a highlight for many young racers, coming alongside a Cup legend as he practiced or raced on some short tracks. Vincie also underscored the emotional weight of that era, exclaiming, “When people rag on your husband, it just drives me fucking crazy. Because it’s also like, do you guys remember all the talent that are here because of him and Kyle Busch Motorsports?” That culture reinforced that the sport thrives on personal connection and a community willing to elevate new talent.

via Imago MARTINSVILLE, VA – NOVEMBER 03: Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Cheddar s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet talks with members of his crew prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Playoff Race Xfinity 500 on November 03, 2024 at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, VA. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: NOV 03 NASCAR Cup Series XFINITY 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2411037269500

Looking back at the abrupt hiatus, Samantha’s wistful words cut to the heart of what was lost. “There’s days that we talk about that we wish we still had KBM. And I’m sure Kevin and Delina do the same. But it was hard. It was hard managing everything,” said Samantha. Although it freed them from the headache of operational burdens, allowing them to reclaim peace and family time, it still felt a little strange. Vincie echoed the sentiment, saying, “I love that I was able to witness the KBM days, though, and all the talent that came through there and everything that you and Kyle did for that series for trucks.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The shift highlighted the emotional toll on both the Busch family and their close ones, with a bittersweet clarity that what was relinquished was more than a championship-winning team. It was a piece of their lives built together.

Kyle Busch’s journey toward vulnerability

For most of his career, Kyle Busch has been defined by the nickname “Rowdy,” and identity earned through his aggressive driving, fiery media presence, and unapologetic passion that split fans down the middle. But in recent months, that image has begun to evolve. Appearances on social media, raw family conversations on the podcast, and public vulnerability have peeled back layers few expected from NASCAR’s most combative star.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As Kyle Busch battled a difficult 2025 Cup Series season, with his longest winless streak since his rookie year, his personal life has taken center stage differently. Busch openly credits his wife, Samantha, for encouraging this change. “I think it mostly came from when we went through the infertility journey, and then we shared all of that, especially the second time, when we went through all of the miscarriages and stuff. She wrote a book about everything in that nature as well. … She’s the much more like, ‘Hey, let’s throw everything out there in the open’ one. I’m more of the ‘We shouldn’t live in a glass house’ type, but whatever,” Busch shared with The Athletic.

Their podcast and unfiltered family moments online show a new side of Busch, one led by Samantha’s openness and warmth. “People have certainly seen a ‘different side of Kyle’ in some of the TikTok things and whatever, which I don’t even have TikTok. So maybe that’s been to the benefit of it,” he said. This candidness doesn’t replace the competitor in him; it deepens it, showing that the man behind the wheel is also growing as a father, husband, and human being.