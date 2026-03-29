Kyle Busch Lets Out His Frustration on Richard Childress & Co., Hours After Making Heartbreaking Admission

“Undriveable, loose.” That’s how Kyle Busch summed up his car after a brutal 34th-place qualifying run for the Goodyear 400. And things didn’t get any better once the race began. If anything, they spiraled further. What followed was a raw, unfiltered radio outburst that perfectly captured his frustration, now shifting the spotlight squarely onto Richard Childress Racing and the growing tension behind the scenes.

Kyle Busch’s radio outburst exposes mounting frustration at RCR

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“More rear brake, give me f***ing drive off. Let me drive the goddamn car.”

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That was a visibly frustrated Kyle Busch on the radio. And it said everything about how his day at Martinsville was unfolding. By Lap 46 of 400, Busch was already a lap down, stuck in traffic and going nowhere fast. At one point, his team informed him, “The leader is 10 back with three cars in between,” a clear sign of just how early things had gone off the rails.

And the most worrying part? There was no recovery in sight. Kyle Busch hasn’t made any meaningful progress since the green flag dropped, continuing a frustrating trend that has followed him throughout the 2026 season. The issues aren’t just about track position. In fact, they’re deeper, tied to a car that simply refuses to respond the way a driver of his caliber expects.

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We’ve seen this before.

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Earlier in the year at Las Vegas Motor Speedway during the Pennzoil 400, Busch’s No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet struggled with similar handling and setup problems. The car faded quickly, leaving him multiple laps down before he limped home in 28th. After that race, Busch didn’t sugarcoat it. He called the car “broken.”

Now, at Martinsville, it feels like déjà vu.

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And it’s not just Kyle Busch. RCR as a whole is having a rough outing, with Austin Dillon running 27th and Austin Hill down in 36th. Across the board, the team looks out of sync. For Kyle Busch, the frustration isn’t just about one bad race, but about a pattern that’s becoming impossible to ignore. And with emotions now spilling over on the radio, the cracks inside the No. 8 camp are getting harder to hide.