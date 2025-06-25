Kyle Busch Pens Touching Message as Samantha Mirrors Danica Patrick’s Career Path

Long before the microphones were rolling, Samantha Busch built her public presence not only as Kyle Busch’s partner but also as a respected voice in lifestyle, motherhood, and advocacy. The duo’s deeply personal journey through fertility challenges and success with their Bundle of Joy Fund, established in 2015, has since granted over $2 million to hopeful families facing infertility. Samantha’s own struggle with PCOS, miscarriage, and costly IVF treatments inspired the couple to give back and openly champion reproductive healthcare and awareness. Kyle Busch often refers to Samantha as the driving force behind the fund’s impact, coordinating everything from clinic partnerships to grant ceremonies and media outreach.

But rumors have long circulated that Samantha would eventually share her candid experiences beyond social media and philanthropy. With her history of openness, sharing IVF struggles in her book ‘Fighting Infertility’ and on shows like ‘Racing Wives,’ Samantha is now embarking on a new and exciting journey, taking a path similar to Danica Patrick. With the confirmation of a new podcast in the making, similar to Patrick’s ‘Pretty Intense’ podcast, diving deep into candid conversations about personal growth, wellness, success, and even spirituality with guests across diverse fields, Samantha plans to incorporate such characteristics in her own podcast and Kyle Busch is all in support of his wife’s new endeavor.

Samantha Busch’s journey inspires new platform for women’s health

In a brand-new announcement shared by Samantha on her Instagram, the 39-year-old entrepreneur shared a snippet of her latest podcast called ‘Certified Oversharer,’ where she is also seen inviting guests like Kyle Busch and likes to have light-hearted talks on her aesthetically designed set. But more than her, it is her husband, Kyle Busch, who has praised her efforts and been the foremost supporter of her plans. In an Instagram story shared by Busch, he wrote, “My amazing wife @samanthabusch, is going on an exciting & new journey by launching her own podcast, @certoversharer! I’m incredibly proud of her and can’t wait to see the wonderful impact she’ll make. Go, babe!”

With her debut podcast, Samantha Busch dives headfirst into candid territory, with no filters and no reservations. In each episode, Samantha will be drawing from her personal challenges, including recovery after childbirth trauma andthe emotional hurdles of fertility and loss. What began as emotional navel-gazing became a mission to help others. The podcast isn’t just storytelling; it’s solidarity with listeners who have faced similar struggles. The raw honesty echoes her prior advocacy work and public transparency on social media platforms and even in real life.

Expect a mix of comedic moments and tearful confessions, as Samantha’s caustic wit surfaces as she says in the snippet, “This whole podcast is going to be a lot of TMI… There’s gonna be times we’re gonna cry, and there’s gonna be times that we’re gonna laugh. And hopefully in most episodes, we’re gonna do both. The podcast is to normalize everything.” With honesty as the show’s backbone, Samantha has set a tone of no shame or censorship, promising listeners that no topic, no matter how intimate, gets left off the table.

While Samantha teased that she is dragging guests into candid conversations, details about the guest roster are intentionally under wraps, though many anticipate appearances from fertility experts and fellow advocates. The crossover feels natural after her appearances on fertility-focused podcasts. The new show does not emerge in a vacuum, as it follows years of whispers that Samantha would expand her voice beyond books and Instagram. “There’s a lot that for so many years, I’ve wanted to talk about, and I finally feel like I have my voice and I can do it,” said Samantha in the teaser trailer.

Samantha intends to break stigma by normalizing taboo topics like postpartum body changes, intimate life details, and marital strain through fertility trials, and these conversations establish her reputation for blending vulnerability with empowerment, laying a strong foundation for her platform, loved and appreciated by many already.

Kyle Busch and family power through with exciting new partnership

The nation’s leading Tuna brand, StarKist Co., launched an energetic new partnership with the Busch family’s two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch, wife Samantha Busch, and their rising racing star son, Brexton Busch. The collaboration celebrates StarKist’s mission to fuel healthy, high-energy lifestyles by showcasing how the Buschs integrate the brand’s protein-packed pouches into their fast-paced lives.

“We’re thrilled to launch this partnership with Kyle, Samantha, Brexton, and their incredible family,” said Michael Merritt Jr., Head of Marketing at StarKist. “We’re excited to show how the Busch family uses StarKist’s delicious, on-the-go protein-packed pouches to fuel their busy lifestyle, whether they are at the track for race day, juggling kids’ activities, or prepping family lunches and snacks.” As part of the agreement, StarKist branding will be featured on Busch’s NASCAR Cup and Truck Series fire suits, as well as on Brexton’s car and racing gear, marking a bold step into the next generation of racing.

“We’ve always been fans of StarKist, and I remember Charlie The Tuna growing up,” Kyle said. “With everything we have going on with our crazy schedule with racing, appearances, training, and family time, it’s important to stay fueled and focused. StarKist pouches are just the key for that. Delicious, quick, and reliable to keep me fueled.”

Samantha Busch also added her voice to the partnership as a prominent advocate for wellness and healthy living. Her practical, real-life approach to nutrition aligns seamlessly with StarKist’s focus on convenience and protein-rich options. “Life moves fast for our family, and I am always looking for simple, healthy ways to get more protein into our diet,” Samantha said. “StarKist pouches are our go-to. They offer a great source of protein and just make it easy to eat well. We are excited to inspire our fans by showing how we bring StarKist along for the ride.”

Through podcasts, appearances, and social media, the family-first message will reach fans eager to blend speed, strength, and smart nutrition into their daily routines.